A young harbour seal pup has been brought to Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after being found in South Surrey.

Timbit is the first patient of the 2022 pupping season.

According to the aquarium, “Timbit was found at Blackie Spit in South Surrey and was initially attended to by Surrey RCMP following a call from a concerned member of the public. The MMR team was quickly on the scene immediately determining that the pup was weak, and required transport to the MMR.”

Little Timbit has a white fur coat and is being tube-fed five times a day and given some extra fluids.

Meet Timbit. This adorable harbour seal pup has been rescued from Blackie Spit in South Surrey. @vanaqua pic.twitter.com/OX29FviXgt — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) May 24, 2022

“Because of human interference or separation from their mothers, these seal pups require the care of the specialized staff at MMR. The centre’s goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and release these animals back to the wild,” reads the release.

“Harbour seal pupping season is upon us once again along British Columbia’s coastline. This is an exciting time of year to see marine mammals in the wild. However, we want to remind the public not to disturb them,” said Marine Mammal Rescue Centre Manager Lindsaye Akhurst.

Akhurst adds that in recent years there have been an alarming number of animals that have been admitted to MMR due to human interaction and interference.

“It is important to remember that it is normal for harbour seal moms to leave their pups on the beach to rest while they forage elsewhere. The best thing you can do if you are observing a seal pup you suspect needs assistance is to keep people and pets back and to call MMR,” said Akhurst.