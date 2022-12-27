8 New Year's Eve parties in Vancouver to help you ring in 2023

Let’s finally get the Roaring ’20s started the way we were supposed to a few years ago!

Needless to say, the past two New Year’s Eves were pretty abysmal, so this year you’ll want to make up for those uninspired celebrations with something memorable.

Vancouver is buzzing with parties on December 31, so be sure to book your tickets for the event that catches your eye. Whether you want to attend a traditional party or celebrate before midnight, here are some of Vancouver’s best options to enjoy.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

For something unique, laid-back, and fun, consider booking Par-Tee Putt with your friends on December 31. With 18 themed holes, this new spot offers a nostalgic and quirky vibe. The bar also serves food if you should work up an appetite while playing. Celebrating the new year at Par-Tee Putt could also be a great choice for those who won’t be drinking.

Book your spot for Par-Tee Putt’s event here ($55 plus fees).

Yes, you read that right! One of the city’s greatest events happens at one of its most famous landmarks: Science World. This event can hold an impressive 1,200 people and has a semi-formal dress code, so be sure to dress to impress.

Tickets start at $80 but go up from there, depending on how VIP you want the experience to be. If you are hosting friends or family from out of town, this may be a novel venue to celebrate the new year.

If a traditional club or bar isn’t your vibe, definitely consider this disco-themed event. Organized by the well-known production companies Man Up + Queers & Beers, this warehouse venue is unlike anything else in Vancouver. With a seasoned DJ lineup and ample local drag talent, this event is guaranteed to keep you entertained all night.

Tickets start at $13.75, but there aren’t many left so be sure to act fast if you want to attend.

This classic Kitsilano spot is a trustworthy choice to ensure you have a great New Year’s Eve. The venue will be decorated in 1920s décor that will complement partygoers’ Gatsby attire. For a casual party that still has a fun theme, Bimini’s is the ideal spot.

Tickets start at only $11.62 and the bar will be open later than usual, until 3 am.

If you’re not a night owl or are unable to attend any evening festivities, here is another way to enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve. Bad Company Burlesque is serving up flashy costumes, a little skin, and a lot of fun during this unique daytime event.

The NYE Brunch is 19+ and tickets start at $32.84.

This party is going for gold! Enjoy partying throughout the entire Beaumont Studios Complex which will all be decorated in theme. There will be an outdoor lounge so you can take a break from the dance floors when needed and enjoy some drinks. Expect party hats and noisemakers for everyone in attendance, plus contests and door prizes.

Put on your dancing shoes and buy your tickets online starting at $43.45.

This iconic Vancouver venue features three clubs that will be hosting different DJs all night long. Tabu Lounge will play house music, The Tiki Bar will play hip hop, and The Hideaway will play Latin and Afrobeats. No matter what your friend group is into, there is something for everybody at this venue!

Tickets for TIME SQRD start at $43.45.

This new and low-key Commercial Drive spot has two seatings for New Year’s Eve, so you can opt for the early or late events depending on your plans for the night. Choose between the earlier burlesque show or the later masquerade ball that will feature dance performances and live music. Osita’s full food menu will be available for both events, making it the ideal spot for dinner and a show.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Burlesque Show from 5 to 8 pm are $25, and tickets to the Masquerade Ball from 8:30 pm to late are $45. Pick them up online.