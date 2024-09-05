4 hot new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

“New,” “Vancouver,” and “restaurants” are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

Tons of establishments in and around the city have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

New restaurants in Vancouver

Vancouver’s lively new beverage-focused Mexican snack bar is open, and we can’t wait to share what El Gato Gab Gab has in store.

Brought to us by the Boxset Collective team (the same folks behind Published on Main and Bar Susu), El Gato Gab Gab is poised to be Mount Pleasant’s new must-hit watering hole.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Pizza (@justpizzaplease)

Just Pizza softly opened its doors and, as its name suggests, is serving up tasty pizzas.

One of these more unique pizzas is the Filipino Breakfast, a pizza with garlic white sauce, mozzarella, longganisa, sunny side up egg, jalapenos, pickled red onions, fried garlic, and scallions.

Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-8888

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAAN SAAN Cafe & Restaurant (@saansaancafe)

Saan Saan is open and serving up “delicious, nostalgic, gluten-free, HK-style cafe comfort food.”

The concept behind the cafe is comfort food inspired by family recipes and the joy that comes with “celebrating and enjoying our meals with loved ones, happily nourishing as many people as possible with our favourite childhood foods.”

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONIGIRI YA (@onigiriya_canada)

This new grab-and-go spot features a variety of tasty onigiri starting at just $1.99.

The concept comes from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men and will operate in the company’s sister ramen joint, Menya Juémon. However, both will operate at different hours.

Address: 545 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies