Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant.

Dished first reported that Saan Saan Cafe & Restaurant was planning on opening at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street, in 2022. Now the restaurant has shared that it is finally getting ready to open, with a soft open pop-up scheduled for this month.

According to the restaurant’s website, Saan Saan will serve “delicious, nostalgic, gluten-free, HK-style cafe comfort food.”

The concept behind the cafe is comfort food inspired by family recipes and the joy that comes with “celebrating and enjoying our meals with loved ones, happily nourishing as many people as possible with our favourite childhood foods.”

Saan Saan hasn’t shared a full menu yet but teases that we’ll be able to expect salad bowls, gluten-free baos, noodles, and rice bowls, with ingredients sourced from local artisans and suppliers.

The location holds especially important meaning for the family too, as they used to share family dinners around their grandparents’ dinner table at “this exact address.”

“This space has been in our family for three generations,” they shared, and they have long dreamed of opening a cafe. Saan Saan will be a combination of “inclusive food, purposeful design, and Vancouver’s Chinese History.”

Saan Saan soft-open pop-ups will be held from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, from 10 am to 4 pm. However, an official grand opening date has yet to be announced.

Will you be checking out this new Hong Kong-style comfort food spot during its soft opening? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

