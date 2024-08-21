El Gato Gab Gab to open in Mount Pleasant next week

Vancouver’s lively new beverage-focused Mexican snack bar is opening next week, and we can’t wait to see what El Gato Gab Gab has in store.

Brought to us by the Boxset Collective team (the same folks behind Published on Main and Bar Susu), El Gato Gab Gab is poised to be Mount Pleasant’s new must-hit watering hole.

“Our team has been working hard in preparing El Gato for its debut, and we are excited to welcome guests in to experience our version of a botanero – a lively, beverage-focused snack bar typically found in the southern region of Mexico,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective.

Located at 2650 Main Street, an address you may recognize from the hospitality group’s now-shuttered cafe venture that operated there previously, Novella, the 3,200 sq ft space is set to seat 78 people, including 14 at the bar.

Joe Casson is El Gato Gab Gab’s beverage director. He’s curated a list of concoctions, including sips like the Pinoy to Pińa, a mezcal and rum highball with banana soda and ube ice cream and the ¿Que Pasa, Folks? a reposado tequila fizz with pasilla chile, carrot, and marigold.

Casson is also responsible for bringing El Gato’s space to life via teal and orange walls, upholstery, and tile.

“We want guests to feel transported when they step foot inside El Gato when leaving busy Main Street,” adds Casson, who previously worked in the architecture industry in the UK and Australia.

“Guests can relax in a dark corner for quiet conversations, or sit at the bar and be part of the hustle & bustle.”

As for bites, executive chef Christian Chaumont (previously of Tultepec, Cuchillo, and Mexico City’s Máximo Bistro) has developed an array of dishes that bring the flavours of Mexico to Vancouver.

Think Dungeness Crab Flautas Ahogadas and Sweetbread Tostadas, along with five sharable “build-your-own-taco” style platters, which will be available at launch.

“Joe’s created a really fun, creative, and punchy agave-forward drinks menu, while Chef Christian’s modern approach to Mexican-inspired dishes are so unique and great for sharing,” says Allmin.

El Gato Gab Gab will officially open to the public on August 29, 2024. Its hours will be 4 pm until late daily.

This spot has teased there might be some soft opening days leading up to launch day.

El Gato Gab Gab

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok