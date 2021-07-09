20 things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 9 to 11

Please note: As of June 30, Ontario has entered Step 2 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

TGIF! The weekend has just rolled up on us and finding fun things to do in and around Toronto has never been easier.

There are tons of places to check out this weekend that keep your safety in mind while you’re outdoors – especially when it’s hot.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you out:

The beloved rib fest is making its way to Brampton this weekend for its drive-in series. A bunch of fan favourites will be making a return this year, ready to serve up the best of the best when it comes to good old BBQ. This year no alcohol will be sold due to the style of the event. It’s free to attend. Cash, debit and credit payments can be made when ordering.

When: Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 7 pm

Where: CAA Centre – 7575 Kennedy Street S, Brampton

Summer is in full swing, and Ontario has officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan. That means amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back. It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun. Now some locations are gearing up to reopen this week.

When: You miss amusement parks.

Where: Around Toronto.

Time to enjoy summer the best way possible! There’s a huge inflatable waterpark floating on Lake Simcoe just north of Toronto, and guests can buy tickets now. Splash ON Waterpark is a massive floating playground at Centennial Beach located at 55 Lakeshore Drive in Barrie. The park is fully equipped with climbing walls, monkey bars, trampolines, slides, and so much more. Guests of all ages can join in on the fun and feel like a kid again.

When: Open every day from 10:30 am to 8 pm

Where: 55 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie

This Saturday’s flick is called, Small Country: An African Childhood. It’s based on a true story of a young boy named Gabriel, set in the 1990s. The young boy is son to a French father and Rwandan mother who grows up in the small African country of Burundi. All is well until civil unrest in Rwanda makes its way over into Burundi. It’s a ‘coming of age’ story that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Tickets are available online.

When: July 10

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

It’s officially summer, and to kick things off, there are many events and things to do at Ontario Place that are sure to make these next few months more than enjoyable. Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights!

When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: Ontario Place.

Finding the perfect patio in Toronto might seem like an overwhelming task. Deciding where to go and what to eat can be the hardest part of the evening. Luckily the city’s waterfront area has a bunch of choices. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can enjoy a filling meal while taking in the view of Lake Ontario.

When: You’re looking for a gorgeous view and some good food.

Where: Several locations across the waterfront.

Summer weather has officially arrived in Toronto, and that means the next few months can be spent getting outside and seeing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Although there will likely be changing restrictions on what can be open this summer, all of the below landmarks are currently accessible and can, for the most part, be experienced outdoors.

When: On a nice sunny day.

Where: Across Toronto.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has officially opened its newest location in Toronto’s Midtown area. The American chain’s second location is located at 2066 Yonge Street and opened its doors on July 2. This is their second Canadian location after opening its Parkdale storefront back in January.

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm, Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 12 am.

Where: 2066 Yonge Street.

Need a night out? This Toronto patio offers the perfect setting for a fun night out with the best cocktails and a Latin-Asian fusion menu. Xango is located at 461 King Street West and offers a Latin-Asian fusion menu to enjoy while overlooking a captivating view of the CN Tower. Its patio is secluded with 2,000 square feet of open-air space. As for food, the new menu focuses on Asian and Peruvian dishes that push authentic flavours to their full potential.

When: Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 pm to late

Where: 461 King Street West

A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially opening to the public. Retro Rolla is set to open on June 19, turning the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18.

When: Book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

There is an Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market in Toronto’s Little Jamaica next month and has transformed part of Eglinton Avenue into a cultural food hub. The market, which is in partnership with the York-Eglinton BIA, is open every Sunday and is located in a parking lot at 1531 Eglinton Avenue West.

When: Every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: In the Green P parking lot at 1531 Eglinton Avenue West

Paddle your way through Lake Ontario in an impressive glow-in-the-dark kayak as the sun sets in Toronto. Toronto Kayaks is the city’s newest way to venture through the waters of Lake Ontario. The company offers transparent hybrid kayak canoes that come fully equipped with Bluetooth speakers and LED lights.

When: You’re looking for adventure.

Where: Lake Ontario

In search of huge, boozy cocktails to keep you refreshed this summer? Apt. 200 has huge punch bowls that are perfect for large groups. Since opening its first patio, they have created a brand new cocktails menu just in time for summer. Among their new list of concoctions is their $85 punch bowls. These bad boys are big and don’t mess around.

When: Apt. 200 – 235 Queens Quay West

Where: Monday from 9 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 10 pm, Friday from 9 am to 12 am, Saturday from 10 am to 12 am, and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

More restaurants are starting to pop up across Toronto and this one serves some of the juiciest and enticing smash burgs. Rosie’s Burgers has been open in Mississauga for about a year now, serving only the best of the best. After finding success at its home location, Rosie’s Burgers has ventured east and has opened its second restaurant on Toronto’s Queen Street West.

When: You’re craving a juicy burg’

Where: 573 Queen Street West

A new farm tourism experience has opened up near Toronto, and it gets you up close and personal with beloved farm animals. The makers of Udderly Ridiculous Goat’s Milk Ice Cream are welcoming guests to their Oxford County farm near Bright, Ontario, for a bunch of farm animal-friendly activities starting July 9.

When: Starting July 9.

Where: 906200 Township Road 12, Bright, Ontario.

CaféTO is coming to Toronto’s Junction area this year, and it’s transforming into the ultimate getaway with over 50 different patios. From June 11 to November 1, the Junction, which runs along Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue, will host 52 patios with over 17,000 square feet of extra dining space and activities. Local restaurants participating in CaféTO include ATAI Bistro, Indie Alehouse, Kanto by Tita Flips, Decò Ristorante & Wine Bar, Isaan Der, and more.

When: You’re in the mood for good food.

Where: The Junction

Get the cutest little cheese cone treats to-go at this new Toronto artisanal cheese shop and cafe in Little Italy. Kiss My Pans is located at 567 College Street and serves delicious cheese platters, charcuterie boards, fresh fruit, and so much more. As a special weekend item, the shop has come up with mini cheese cones with all of the charcuterie favourites.

When: You want to expand your taste palette

Where: 567 College Street

Toronto’s film fanatics can now watch fantastic films under the evening sky with Movies Under the Stars. Running until July 25, the drive-in experience takes place at Downsview Park’s Festival Terrace near John Drury Drive and Carl Hall Road. Registration will open one week before each show, with films starting at dusk. Arrive early, though; spots are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When: Throughout July

Where: 70 Canuck Ave, North York

Toronto’s patio season is in full swing, and no matter the weather, many of the city’s restaurants and bars can ensure that rain or shine, you’re covered. Don’t let the rain stop you from enjoying a fun day out on a patio. Eat, drink and stay dry at one of these patios scattered across the city.

When: It’s a rainy day, but you NEED to be on a patio.

Where: Across Toronto.

There’s a new pop-up in Toronto, and they’re serving up the booziest piña coladas in the city. The Palm has recently opened its newest pop-up in the city’s Distillery District and shares a space with Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane. They have a list of tasty combinations like their Strawberry Colada and Mango Daquiri, or just go for the classic Piña Colada.

When: You’re craving a tropical getaway

Where: Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane