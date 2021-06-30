Peek inside Toronto's second Dave's Hot Chicken location (PHOTOS)

Dave’s Hot Chicken is getting ready to welcome guests to its newest location in Toronto’s Midtown area this week.

The American chain’s second location is located at 2066 Yonge Street and will open its doors on July 2.

This would be their second Canadian location after opening its Parkdale storefront back in January.

Excited to see what it looks like? Here’s a first look at what to expect.

The storefront is an eye-grabber with its colourful galaxy-inspired paint job. Its big and bold signage is enough to catch the attention of those metres away.

Once inside, patrons are welcomed by the infamous Dave’s chicken itself in the form of a neon line art piece.

Orders are then placed at the front and guests can choose from all Dave’s favourite hot chicken tenders and sliders. The seven different levels of spice, No Heat to Reaper are also available to choose from.

They also offer a variety of sides, including kale slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese, and crispy french fries.

While waiting, guests can enjoy the impressive works of art that are splattered across the entire restaurant.

The graffiti wall truly captures the essence of what Dave’s Hot Chicken is all about – bold, eccentric, risk-taking and fun.

Though indoor dining is still out of the picture, along the wall of the seating area is a massive painting of a subway speeding through the night sky.

One midnight ticket to Midtown!

Waiting on your order? Check out their electronic board that constantly keeps order numbers in check. Look out for your name to know when you’re up.

The exciting day is just around the corner and if you have yet to make it to the Parkdale location, be sure to make a pit stop at the newest location starting July 2.

When: July 2

Where: 2066 Yonge Street