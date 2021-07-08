A massive inflatable water park is now open near Toronto

Time to enjoy summer the best way possible! There’s a huge inflatable waterpark floating on Lake Simcoe just north of Toronto, and guests can buy tickets now.

Splash ON Waterpark is a massive floating playground at Centennial Beach located at 55 Lakeshore Drive in Barrie.

The park is fully equipped with climbing walls, monkey bars, trampolines, slides, and so much more. Guests of all ages can join in on the fun and feel like a kid again.

Though you may think you’re the best swimmer, all participants must wear provided life jackets. Lifeguards will also be located nearby at all times.

Just remember to bring your swimsuit and a towel.

Guests can roam around the playground for two hours at $20. There will be limited capacity; therefore, guests must choose a time slot, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, 1 pm to 3 pm, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, or 6 pm to 8 pm.

At the moment, the waterpark is unable to offer its all-day come-and-go pass.

If you’re planning a road trip? This is the perfect pitstop to cool off from the summer heat.

Address: 55 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie

Hours: Open every day from 10:30 am to 8 pm