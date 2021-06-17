A retro rollerskating pop-up is finally opening in Toronto this weekend

The Bentway has transformed into a retro rollerskating rink and they’re officially opening to the public this weekend.

Retro Rolla is set to open on June 19, turning the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up.

Time slots are now available to book for this weekend but if a preferred time or skate size is not available, new skate time slots get released every Monday at 1 pm.

This is an adults-only pop-up therefore ID is required to prove you are older than 18.

It’ll work similarly to the winter event where guests will be able to rent rollerblades for an hour. They’ll then be able to cruise through The Bentway path.

Pricing starts at $18 for an hour to rent skates and $10 for an additional hour. A digital waiver must be signed before arriving and masks or face coverings must be worn at all times.

Organizers ask that attendees arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to collect skates and gear.

For more information, Retro Rolla has a FAQ page answering all the questions.

Address: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

Hours: Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm