Everything you can do at Ontario Place this summer

It’s officially summer, and to kick things off, there are many events and things to do at Ontario Place that are sure to make these next few months more than enjoyable.

Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights!

Here’s a list of things you can do while visiting Ontario Place this summer:

Drive-in movie nights

As of June 18, Ontario Place will host drive-in movies. The theatre will show all the classics like Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, The Goonies, Pulp Fiction, and more. Visit their website to purchase tickets.

You can venture through Ontario Place by boat

Kayak or pedal boat? Whatever floats your boat! You can explore the Ontario Place grounds by sailing through the water. Reservations are now open!

Check out their skatepark

Quarter pipes, rails, and fun boxes, there is enough space for newbies, those who know a thing or two, and for the pros!

Eat at the Vista Eatery patio

If you’re looking for a casual dining experience while taking in the beauty of Lake Ontario, then the Vista Eatery patio is the spot to go to. They’re open from 11 am to 8 pm Fridays through Sundays. They will be open daily starting June 25.

Warm-up by a fire pit

You can host your own campfire by Lake Ontario and roast marshmallows! Reservations for your own pit are now available. You can also add a Firewood Package and S’mores Package.

Check out their recreational activities

Enjoy three FIBA sized basketball courts, two half courts, three Cornilleau 510M Outdoor Table Tennis tables, and regulation-sized Volleyball courts.

Buy tickets for the Lavazza Drive-In International Film Festival

Catch international movies at Ontario Place that represent Canada’s cultural mosaic with a special ‘Focus Italia’ series. “The ICFF will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with the best of Italian contemporary cinema along with the Canada-wide online platform,” reads its site. Tickets will be available to purchase starting June 27.