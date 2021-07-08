There's a new piña colada pop-up bar in Toronto

Strut through summer with a tropical drink in hand! There’s a new pop-up in Toronto, and they’re serving up the booziest piña coladas in the city.

The Palm has recently opened its newest pop-up in the city’s Distillery District and shares a space with Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palm (@thepalm_to)

They have a list of tasty combinations like their Strawberry Colada and Mango Daquiri, or just go for the classic Piña Colada.

The Palm is only open from Thursday to Sunday, so you can start and end your weekend on a tropical note.

Address: Space shared with Cacao 70 – 28 Gristmill Lane, Toronto

Hours: Thursday and Friday from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm