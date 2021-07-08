FoodNewsBoozeFood News

There's a new piña colada pop-up bar in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jul 8 2021
Strut through summer with a tropical drink in hand! There’s a new pop-up in Toronto, and they’re serving up the booziest piña coladas in the city.

The Palm has recently opened its newest pop-up in the city’s Distillery District and shares a space with Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane.

 

They have a list of tasty combinations like their Strawberry Colada and Mango Daquiri, or just go for the classic Piña Colada.

The Palm is only open from Thursday to Sunday, so you can start and end your weekend on a tropical note.

The Palm

Address: Space shared with Cacao 70 – 28 Gristmill Lane, Toronto
Hours: Thursday and Friday from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm

