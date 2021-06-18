10 covered patios in Toronto to check out this summer

Toronto’s patio season is in full swing, and no matter the weather, many of the city’s restaurants and bars can ensure that rain or shine, you’re covered.

Don’t let the rain stop you from enjoying a fun day out on a patio. Eat, drink and stay dry at one of these patios scattered across the city.

Here’s a list of Toronto patios that will keep you nice and dry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

You can escape rainy days at Earls Kitchen and Bar patio on King Street. Enjoy good food and drinks while staying nice and dry this summer.

Address: 150 King Street West.

Hours: Every day from 11:30 am to 9 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Vendetta (@barvendetta)

Bar Vendetta is accepting reservations up to July 1 at their covered patio. Rain or shine, they can fit your party of four comfortably and physically distanced from others.

Address: 928 Dundas Street West.

Hours: Every day from 5 pm to 11 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Raval (@bar_raval)

Bar Raval’s patio is completely covered from top to bottom, which works perfectly when you’re trying to escape from the rain.

Address: 505 College Street.

Hours: Every day from 5 pm to 11 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Escape Goat (@escape_goat.to)

This backyard spot is sure to keep you safe from poor weather conditions — munch on some burgers and fries on their patio on any day of the year.

Address: 1510 Queen Street West.

Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from 2 pm to 11 pm, and Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atomic10 Resto (@_atomic10)

Whether you’re looking to get a cocktail or two or craving some delicious Latin cuisine, Atomic 10 is ready to serve you at their outdoor patio. They’ve got you covered (literally).

Address: 145 Lauder Avenue.

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 12 pm to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Score on King (@scoreonking)

Score on King has a patio awning that covers part of their outdoor area and patio umbrellas on the other. Wherever you sit, you’ll stay dry.

Address: 107 King Street East.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 12 am, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 1 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pilot (@thepilot_to)

You can join them on their Flight Deck, or their street-side patio. No matter the weather, they’re covered!

Address: 22 Cumberland Street.

Hours: Every day from 11:30 am to 12 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osteria Rialto (@osteriarialto)

Osteria Rialto is now open for covered patio dining and serves classic Italian cuisine. They’re open from 6 pm to 10 pm every Thursday to Sunday, and their rooftop patio is open for wine and snacks from 4 pm to 9 pm every Friday and Saturday evening. Available for walk-ins only.

Address: 1006 Bloor Street West.

Hours: Thursday to Sunday from 6 pm to 10 pm, rooftop from 4 pm to 9 pm Friday and Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemingway’s Bar + Restaurant (@hemingways.to)

Hemingway’s rooftop patio is the place to be when you’re looking to sip on a drink and escape the rain.

Address: 142 Cumberland Street.

Hours: Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2 am, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Crooked Cue Etobicoke (@crookedcue)

The Crooked Cue has a large and spacious covered patio that’s totally worth checking out when you’re in a mood for pub food.

Address: 3056 Bloor Street West

Hours: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm.