This Toronto patio serves massive boozy punch bowls

In search of huge, boozy cocktails to keep you refreshed this summer? Apt. 200 has huge punch bowls that are perfect for large groups.

Apt. 200 has opened its first patio, and they have created a brand new cocktails menu just in time for summer.

They have a bunch of concoctions on the list, and among them, their $85 punch bowls. These bad boys are big and don’t mess around.

The choices are either the Catamaran Punch, Remy Punch, White Sangria Kinda Ting, or For Health.

With Ontario heading into Stage 2 of reopenings on June 30, this might be perfect for your group of six to enjoy and conquer.

Address: 1034 Queen Street West.

Hours: Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 2 am, weekends from 3 pm to late.