This Afro-Caribbean farmers' market is open every Sunday in Toronto

There is an Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market in Toronto’s Little Jamaica next month and has transformed part of Eglinton Avenue into a cultural food hub.

The market, which is in partnership with the York-Eglinton BIA, is open every Sunday and is located in a parking lot at 1531 Eglinton Avenue West.

It has transformed into a “vibrant animated food space and cultural food hub that forms a collective platform for sharing food and exchanging food culture with the community,” according to Toronto City Councilor Josh Matlow.

Items available to purchase include imported food from the Caribbean and Africa, and local food made by artisans, like freshly baked bread, desserts, juices, and sauces.

“We know our market will serve as a Sunday weekly hotspot that will animate and add a new sense of value to this part of the city,” said the market’s organizers on their website.

The event runs until October 3, every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.