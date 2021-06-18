"Patio Lover's Paradise": This Toronto neighbourhood has 52 patios

CaféTO is coming to Toronto’s Junction area this year, and it’s transforming into the ultimate getaway with over 50 different patios.

From June 11 to November 1, the Junction, which runs along Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue, will host 52 patios with over 17,000 square feet of extra dining space and activities.

Local restaurants participating in CaféTO include ATAI Bistro, Indie Alehouse, Kanto by Tita Flips, Decò Ristorante & Wine Bar, Isaan Der and more.

“We’re thrilled to participate in CaféTO and welcome patrons for a delicious French-Moroccan-inspired meal that they can safely enjoy outdoors with family and friends amidst the hustle and bustle of city traffic,” said Sean Devereaux, General Manager of ATAI Bistro.

“To create a unique space for guests to indulge, we’ll be transporting guests to an outdoor tropical oasis through the use of lush plants, candles, pops of colours, textures and much more!”

The area will also host the 60s themed pop-art installation with white picket fencing, picnic tables, umbrellas, solar lights, landscaping, and around 40 Muskoka chairs in four public parklets.

In addition to all the extras, the Junction will have various activations, including an augmented reality mural, themed parklets, the Junction Butterfly Garden, and a wishing tree.

“We understand the struggles that small businesses have faced over the past year and a half, and now more than ever, we need to support local retailers and bring back our bustling community that makes the Junction shine,” Carol Jolly, Executive Director of the Junction BIA, said.

“It’s our mission to continue bringing forth new and innovative programs, such as CaféTO, that foster creativity, unite the community, and continue pushing the boundaries to make the Junction a one-of-a-kind destination.”

The Junction is definitely making this patio season one to remember.