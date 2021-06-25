Toronto waterfront patios to check out this summer

Finding the perfect patio in Toronto might seem like an overwhelming task. Where to go, what to eat, luckily the city’s waterfront area has a bunch of choices.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can enjoy a filling meal while taking in the view of Lake Ontario.

Here’s a list of patios you can book a reservation for at Toronto’s waterfront:

This spot is more of a fine-dining experience with a delicious seafood menu.

Address: 60 Harbour Street

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 2 am

If you’re looking for healthier options or just a spot to read a book and drink a smoothie, Impact Kitchen is your go-to.

Address: 88 Queens Quay West

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 7 pm

Pizza and drinks! What more can you ask for? They have a huge patio with more than enough space for a group of six.

Address: 235 Queens Quay West

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 4 pm to close, Friday to Saturday from 12 pm to close, and Sunday from 12 pm to close

So close to the water, you can almost feel it! The Amsterdam Brewhouse has a gorgeous patio overlooking the lake and its the best spot to hang out with friends and sip on a cold one.

Address: 245 Queensway West

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 am

Pie Bar has two patios where you can enjoy their Italian cuisine. Pizza, pasta, cocktails.

Address: 207 Queens Quay West

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 12 am, Friday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 am.

This isn’t your traditional pub spot! All your bar food faves but elevated. If you’re looking for a spot for just cocktails, then this is the place.

Address: 207 Queens Quay West

Hours: Every day from 11:30 am to 2 am

Great beers, pub food, drinks, and more. Shoeless Joe’s never misses! This is a great spot to check out if you’re seeking something more casual.

Address: 249 Queens Quay West

Hours: Every day from 11 am to 2 am

Lunch or dinner plans? Boxcar Social has you covered. They have a coffee program for those looking for a pick-me-up, a full lunch and dinner menu, and an exclusive drink menu.

Address: 235 Queens Quay West

Hours: Monday from 9 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 10 pm, Friday from 9 am to 12 am, Saturday from 10 am to 12 am and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.