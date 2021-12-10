20 things to do in Toronto this weekend: December 10 to 12

Another weekend has come and we’re just days away from the big day! Lucky for us there are a ton of holiday-themed events and things to do in Toronto this weekend.

If you aren’t already in the Christmas mood, then you definitely will be after you check out all the festive activities in the city like holiday markets, holiday-themed pop-ups and bars.

Here are a few ideas to keep in mind as you head into the weekend:

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event runs until December 26. Its open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Runs until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event. Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city. Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

This new holiday market in Mississauga features vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit brought their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One and will run until December 24.

When: Until December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

Street Eats Market is back this holiday season with a massive, 40,000-square-foot holiday market with food, rides, and Christmas spirit to Scarborough this weekend. The Holiday Street Market is returning to the Scarborough Town Centre on December 3 for three festive weeks. Run by the popular Street Eats Market, the holiday event will feature a marshmallow fire pit lounge, sweet and savoury food trucks, a hot cocoa bar, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

When: December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

This winter, check out the magical pop-up at the Shangri-La in Toronto. Throughout the month of December, you can enjoy this winter experience with its curated seasonal prix fixe menu that’s paired with Veuve Clicquot Champagne. It’s priced at $168 plus taxes.

When: All December long from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 188 University Avenue

Holiday Fair in the Square is back for the season in a new location, and it’s bigger and brighter than ever, thanks to a new partnership with Nights of Lights. The massive winter wonderland, in support of Epilepsy Toronto, is now open and runs until January 2. Both the Holiday Fair in the Square and Nights of Lights are located at Assembly Park in Vaughan. The fair moved from its original home in Nathan Phillips Square to accommodate the new features and attractions.

When: Until January 2, 2022 (closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and December 25, open on December 27 and 28), From 5 pm to 11 pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 12 to 11 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Assembly Park – 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some cute Santa photos with our four-legged friends, now would it? The best part? It’s absolutely FREE. Starting this weekend at PetSmarts across Canada, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one photo with ole Saint Nick himself. If you haven’t found the perfect holiday outfit for you or your pet and can’t make it this weekend, you are in luck. You can book for December 11, 12, 18 and 19 as well.

When: December 11, 12, 18 and 19

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Christmas Day is just a month away, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a festive cocktail in hand. The Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bar officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to its Tiki-inspired holiday bar. You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, escaping the winter blues and celebrating the holidays in the best way possible.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

Toronto is has a new immersive experience, but this time it’s festive. The city is hosting the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

When: Until December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Winter Wonders has kicked off at the Royal Botanical Gardens and will be illuminating the night sky until the new year. Explore the winter wonderland at the RBG and travel down a 1.5 km path that is beautifully decorated with about 50,000 bright lights, seven displays, and of course, festive music.

When: Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm until January 9

Where: Hendrie Park at 680 Plains Road West

Get ready to strap on a pair of skates and head over to Front Street — Toronto’s beloved outdoor skating rink has returned to Union Station this holiday season, and it’s totally free. In collaboration with Union Holiday and TD, the skating rink opened to the public on November 29 and will remain open every day until January 2, depending on the weather.

When: Until January 2

Where: Union Station — 65 Front Street West

What are the holidays without a festive treat or two? A bunch of Toronto bakeries and shops have come up with stunningly creative desserts for the season that almost look too good to eat. Donuts, cakes, cookies — you name it! Local bakeries have been working tirelessly to bring this 2021 holiday season the best treats in the city.

When: For the holidays

Where: Across Toronto

An indoor howl-iday market for pups and their owners is coming to Toronto with over 30 local businesses to shop from, next week. Toronto’s Howliday Market will kick off on December 11 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas Street East. The event will welcome over 1,000 people and their four-legged friends for a fun-filled day of shopping for gifts like Holiday bandanas for dogs, chef-inspired treats, “Dog Mom” sweaters, and more.

When: December 11 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve staying out in the cold, Cineplex has got you covered. The movie theatre is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets bought on its website or mobile app. From December 8 to 12, filmgoers can buy one movie ticket and get a second one free using the code 2021241. The deal also works for Cineplex VIP tickets.

When: Until December 12

Where: All Cineplex locations

Have you ever been faced with the difficult decision of choosing between seeing dinosaurs and seeing Santa? Well, a Markham festival found a solution for that. Dino Holiday is a huge indoor event full of massive dinosaurs completely decked out for the holidays. There are more than 45 animatronic dinosaurs to fulfill every Jurassic Park (or Jurassic World) fan’s dreams. There are games and carnival rides, too! As if that wasn’t enough, it’s all indoors, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold as winter weather approaches.

When: December 17 to January 2, including Christmas Day.

Where: Markham Fairground, 10801 McCowan Road, Markham.

Enjoy High Park’s Holiday trees this winter Though the Holiday Trees at High Park Zoo are up for all to see until January 8, Friends of High Park Zoo is hosting a Snowflake Walk where you can stroll through the zoo in the dark and see the trees light up. When: December 12 from 5 pm to 6 pm

Where: High Park – 1873 Bloor Street West

Check out Eataly Toronto’s Holiday Market Toronto’s Eataly has become the newest exclusive festive spot, showcasing its Italian treats and gifts throughout its store and special holiday market. Guests can now enjoy the ultimate Italian holiday experience with culinary gifts, themed gift baskets, and more until January 2. When: Until January 1, 2022