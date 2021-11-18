Toronto's outdoor skating rinks will open for the season this month

You can glide across the City of Toronto’s outdoor skating rinks this month.

Mayor John Tory announced on Thursday that 38 of the City’s outdoor rinks would open, weather permitting, on November 27. The remaining 13 rinks will open on December 4.

The outdoor rinks will be open for free leisure skate and shinny, as well as instructional programs and permits. Unlike last year, reservations for skating are not needed.

“We are doing everything we can as a city government to make sure that Toronto residents have access to safe and fun outdoor recreation this winter,” Tory said.

“Our progress fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and getting people vaccinated has allowed us to open up our outdoor ice rinks to more people and more activities, including the return of shiny.”

The outdoor rinks will be open from 9 am to 10 pm daily throughout the season. Change rooms will operate at 50% capacity, but skaters are encouraged to arrive dressed for the ice.

“I know Toronto residents are ready to jump into winter and make the most of the City’s parks and other recreational activities,” Tory said.

“I encourage people to get outside and enjoy these winter activities.”

Rinks opening November 27

Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey

Broadlands Community Centre

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Ramsden Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square

Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

West Deane Park/Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

Rinks opening December 4

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Humber Valley Rink

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Lambton-Kingsway Rink

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink

Ryerson Community Park

Summerlea Rink

Wedgewood Park

Westgrove Rink