Toronto's outdoor skating rinks will open for the season this month
You can glide across the City of Toronto’s outdoor skating rinks this month.
Mayor John Tory announced on Thursday that 38 of the City’s outdoor rinks would open, weather permitting, on November 27. The remaining 13 rinks will open on December 4.
The outdoor rinks will be open for free leisure skate and shinny, as well as instructional programs and permits. Unlike last year, reservations for skating are not needed.
“We are doing everything we can as a city government to make sure that Toronto residents have access to safe and fun outdoor recreation this winter,” Tory said.
“Our progress fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and getting people vaccinated has allowed us to open up our outdoor ice rinks to more people and more activities, including the return of shiny.”
The outdoor rinks will be open from 9 am to 10 pm daily throughout the season. Change rooms will operate at 50% capacity, but skaters are encouraged to arrive dressed for the ice.
“I know Toronto residents are ready to jump into winter and make the most of the City’s parks and other recreational activities,” Tory said.
“I encourage people to get outside and enjoy these winter activities.”
- You might also like:
- 7 outdoor winter experiences to check out in Ontario
- Here's how to rent one of Ontario Place's fire pits
- Toronto is getting a new waterfront skating rink, ice loop this month
Rinks opening November 27
Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey
Broadlands Community Centre
Cedarvale Park
Christie Pits
College Park
Colonel Samuel Smith Park
Dieppe Park
Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park
Giovanni Caboto
Glen Long Community Centre
Greenwood Park
High Park
Hodgson Public School Grounds
Irving W Chapley Community Centre
Kew Gardens
Ledbury Park
McCowan District Park
Mel Lastman Square
Monarch Park
Nathan Phillips Square
North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park
Otter Creek Centre
Ramsden Park
Regent Park
Rennie Park
Riverdale Park East
Rosedale Park
Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
Sir Adam Beck Rink
Sunnydale Acres Rink
Trinity Bellwoods Park
Valleyfield Park
Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink
Wallace Emerson Park
West Deane Park/Martingrove
West Mall Rink
Westway Outdoor Rink
Withrow Park
Rinks opening December 4
Buttonwood Park
Campbell Avenue Playground
Humber Valley Rink
Jimmie Simpson Park
Joseph Bannon Park
Lambton-Kingsway Rink
Prince of Wales Rink
Queensway Rink
Ryerson Community Park
Summerlea Rink
Wedgewood Park
Westgrove Rink