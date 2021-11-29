This dog friendly holiday market is coming to Toronto next weekend

An indoor howl-iday market for pups and their owners is coming to Toronto with over 30 local businesses to shop from, next week.

Toronto’s Howliday Market will kick off on December 11 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas Street East.

The event will welcome over 1,000 people and their four-legged friends for a fun-filled day of shopping for gifts like Holiday bandanas for dogs, chef-inspired treats, “Dog Mom” sweaters, and more.

There will be a holiday bar serving festive drinks like hot chocolate for kids and specialty cocktails for adults with playful dog-inspired names like Mistletoe Wet Kiss and Spiked Puppaccino.

Paw-rents can take their furry friend to the “Tree of Treats” where they can choose a present to unwrap only if their pup has been a “Good Boy or Girl.”

Make sure to get a picture with Santa with your doggo before you head out.

When: December 11 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East