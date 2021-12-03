Winter Wonders is welcoming guests to its holiday gardens near Toronto

Winter Wonders has kicked off at the Royal Botanical Gardens and will be illuminating the night sky until the new year.

Explore the winter wonderland at the RBG and travel down a 1.5 km path that is beautifully decorated with about 50,000 bright lights, seven displays, and of course, festive music.

Stop and take a picture with a 15 ft, glowing Arctic Fox installation, a fully decorated, prehistoric Metasequoia tree, and sit by a cozy fire pit.

There’s also a heated Rose Garden tent where guests can enjoy live music.

There are festive treats and warming beverages available for purchase right at the Pellar Estates lounge and along the path at Turner Pavilion Teahouse and the Collective Arts Container.

Out for a date night? Guests can reserve seats for a delicious dinner at the Greenhouse Café.

The RBG also hosts winter days with beautiful seasonal displays, “Discovery Activities” and even the RBG Express ride-on train experience at Hendrie Park.

Winter Wonders is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm until January 9 at Hendrie Park, 680 Plains Road West in Burlington.

