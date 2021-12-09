10 holiday-inspired desserts you can find in Toronto this season

What are the holidays without a festive treat or two? A bunch of Toronto bakeries and shops have come up with stunningly creative desserts for the season that almost look too good to eat.

Donuts, cakes, cookies — you name it! Local bakeries have been working tirelessly to bring this 2021 holiday season the best treats in the city.

We’ve come up with a list of delicious treats by eateries scattered across Toronto, from popular bakeries to up-and-coming sweet shops.

Here are a few holiday-themed desserts you can snag, just in time for the joyous season:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea’s Cookies (@andreascookies)

Andrea’s Cookies will be selling its Holiday cookies on December 13 at 7 pm for pre-order, but act quick because they do sell out! Themed cookies include Ferrero Rocher, Red Velvet, Toblerone, and Hot Chocolate. Orders must be placed online.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiramisu in Toronto (@tipsymasu)

Support local businesses this holiday, especially when it comes to tiramisu. Tipsy Masu has come up with a Peppermint Mocha tiramisu available for a limited time only. Pricing starts at $18 for a regular size and $46 for a party size. DM their Instagram page to place your orders.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Short & Sweet Bakeshop (@shortandsweetcupcakes)

Short & Sweet Bakeshop has come up with their limited edition Cranberry White Chocolate Twice-Baked Cookies and they look downright delicious. They have a ton of other holiday goodies like their Peppermint Bark, Butter Tart pie, Crinkle Cookies, and more.

Address: 1945 Avenue Road

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TO’s Best Desserts & Eats (@heirloomtoronto)

Whether it’s a gift for someone or one for yourself, you can’t go wrong with Heirloom Toronto’s holiday menu. They have festive mini cheesecake sets that come in 12, their Nutella Christmas sprinkle cookie pie, and a few more delectable choices. Check out their website to place your orders.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delysées Luxury Desserts Ltd (@delyseestoronto)



Delysées has worked hard to bring their best Yule logs for this holiday season. They are ready to pre-order for delivery and pick-p. It’s only available from December 13 to 23.

Address: 131 Ossington Avenue

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bake Code Croissanterie (@bakecodecroissanterie)



Bake Code is selling their Berry Pistachio Cake this festive holiday season. It’s a soft, fluffy sponge cake coasted in fresh whipped cream and with layers of white chocolate mousse, raspberry gelée, and pistachio buttercream. It is then topped with dried raspberries and pistachio pieces. Pre-order has already begun and is available for in-store pick-up between December 13 and 31.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanRemo (@sanremobakery)

Sanremo has done it again. They’ve dropped their seasonal menu and it’s extensive. From Gingerbread houses to Yule logs, holiday donuts, cannolis, cakes, and more. Orders can be placed online for pick-up.

Address: 374 Royal York Road

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Euro Desserts (@eurodesserts)

You can’t go wrong with Holiday donuts! Euro Desserts is a top choice for festive treats this season. They’ve gone above and beyond with its gourmet donuts like their White Hot Chocolate donut, Creme Brûlée donut, and their adorable Frosty the Snowman donut. They also have hot chocolate cones if you’re looking for something to sip on.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mochi Muffin [MOffin] (@sweetbites.mochi)

Sweet Bites Mochi has a special holiday menu that includes their Hojicha, Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Gingerbread mochi muffins. You must send them a DM to place your order, but remember to check their highlights for ordering info and December availability.

Order

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig’s Cookies (@craigscookies)

Craig’s Cookies has brought back their Holiday pack filled with Candy Cane Shortbread, Cranberry Bliss, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, White Christmas, Gingerbread White Chocolate, and Holiday M&M’s. They come in packs of six or 12.

Address: 1537 Queen Street West, 483 Church Street, 1581 Bayview Avenue, 908 Queen Street East and Yorkdale Mall

Order