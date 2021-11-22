Polar Winter Festival transforms Exhibition Place into a winter wonderland

Toronto’s Polar Winter Festival kicks off at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place this week!

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa.

The event begins on November 25 and runs until December 26. It will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Some of the zones that people can look forward to seeing are the Polar Ice Age zone, the Holidaze zone, the Sparkle zone, and the Carnival Games zone.

Guests can walk through the Polar Ice Age zone, where a 50-foot long ice cave with twinkling lights will dazzle. Watch out for the inflatable polar bears and ice-themed decor!

The Holidaze zone will take people through an LED light tunnel that leads to Santa and a 25-foot tall Christmas tree adorned with LED lights. Visitors can also get into the holiday spirit by taking a whirl on the carousel!

The Sparkle zone is as advertised: lights and sparkles everywhere! There are dozens of decorated Christmas trees and the fan-favourite Rok and Rol carnival ride for adults.

The Carnival Games zone will feature some of your favourite midway games from the CNE! Have some fun and take home some prizes.

After visiting all of the zones that Polar has to offer, guests may have worked up an appetite. If so, head to the X Lounge presented by Hotel X. The heated lounge offers holiday-themed cocktails, cozy fire pits and food trucks.

No holiday festival would be complete without a market, and Polar is no exception! Inside the Christmas market are unique gifts for everyone on your list!

It’s the season for giving back, and Polar encourages guests to bring unwrapped children’s toys to donate to their annual gift drive. Guests can also bring unwrapped gifts or gift cards on Saturdays and Sundays. Anyone who makes a gift donation on December 18 will get a free order to tater tots from Get Your Own Taters as part of their “Toys for Tots” campaign.

If all of that isn’t enough, there’s also a psychic on site so you can find out what the new year has to offer!