First look at Miracle Toronto and Sippin' Santa's holiday bars (PHOTOS)

Christmas Day is just a month away, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a festive cocktail in hand.

Miracle Toronto and Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bars officially open their doors on November 25, and luckily for you, we’ve got a sneak peek of what to expect when you walk through their doors.

As soon as you walk up the stairs and step foot into Miracle Toronto, you’ll be immediately transported into a world of holiday cheer with every inch of its space covered in nostalgic Christmas decor.

Gifts dangle from the ceiling, and its walls are covered in Christmas ornaments. The entire space gives off old-school holiday movie vibes, which would definitely make anyone feel nostalgic.

There’s an adorable Christmas bear that offers hugs, a fireplace full of kitschy decor, and Christmas trees in almost every corner.

Of course, the pop-up wouldn’t be complete without non-stop festive music, which puts anyone in the holiday mood.

You’ll catch yourself singing along to some classic holiday tunes while sipping on one of the carefully crafted drinks made especially for this event.

Yippie Ki Yay Mother F***** and Elfing Aroundare just two of the many drinks you can order at Miracle Toronto. For a look at their menu, click here.

Now it’s time to step into a different sort of Christmas experience, and that’s right across the street at Sippin’ Santa.

This Tiki-inspired holiday bar is sure to heat up your holiday plans.

You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, escaping the winter blues and celebrating the holidays in the best way possible.

The space is snug and fully decked out in tropical decor and holiday ornaments.

As for their drink options, they have a ton of tiki-holiday-inspired drinks like Azul Navidad and Christmas Eve of Destruction.

For their full menu, click here.

If you’re looking for something less traditional, this spot is definitely worth checking out.

Miracle Toronto and Sippin’ Santa Pop-up

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West, Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West