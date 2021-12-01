Get in the festive spirit at Eataly Toronto and its holiday market (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s Eataly has become the newest exclusive festive spot, showcasing its Italian treats and gifts throughout its store and special holiday market.

Guests can now enjoy the ultimate Italian holiday experience with culinary gifts, themed gift baskets, and more until January 2.

Throughout its store, Eataly has embraced the season with beautiful decor showcasing its extravagant gift ideas from chocolate treats to holiday gift boxes.

The holiday gift boxes are curated by Eataly’s experts with the highest quality food and drinks from artisanal Italian producers.

What takes the cake, literally, is the Panettone and Pandoro displays. The holiday favourite has over 50 different flavours to choose from and is authentically made with quality ingredients symbolizing luck and prosperity.

They even have vegan and gluten-free options making it a perfect gift to give anyone.

The festivities continue at Eataly’s Holiday Market, where they’ve partnered with Toronto’s Kensington Flea Market to showcase high-quality, hand-crafted goods from local artisans until December 31.

The pop-up is located in the Manulife Centre Concourse Level from 11 am to 8 pm, offering a ton of goodies and gifts for your special someone this holiday season.

Make a custom ornament with The Maker Bean Cafe or go all out and drop some serious dough on SMEG kitchen appliances.

Support local this season and check out all the goods from local Kensington Flea Market artisans, from sauces and teas to soaps, jewelry, accessories, cards, and more.

Enjoy the holiday season with Italian-inspired home goods to ready-to-gift items.

Eataly Toronto

When: Until January 1, 2022