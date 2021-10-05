Winterfest returns to Canada's Wonderland next month

Canada’s Wonderland is bringing back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year, starting on November 13.

The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

Performances include pop-style Christmas songs alongside choreographed dances, roving Christmas carols, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, 1950s-era song renditions, and a sing-along featuring Peanuts cartoon characters.

For kids, there’s sugar cookie decorating and a “North Pole Post Office” where kids can use crayons and paper to write and mail their Christmas list. Of course, there’s also an opportunity to meet Santa and take a family photo in a physically distanced setting.

As well, WinterFest brings its own menu of holiday treats to the park, including mulled cider, gourmet hot chocolate, and classic desserts.

Several of Wonderland’s rides also remain open during WinterFest for guests to enjoy.

Tickets cost $29.99 and can be reserved online.

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Price: Tickets cost $29.99, and skating is an extra $5. Other activities may be at an additional charge.