The annual Miracle holiday pop up bar opens in Toronto this week

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event.

Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city.

To make things much more accessible this year, Miracle and its holiday tiki sister bar, “Sippin’ Santa,” will be in the Bloor and Ossington area.

Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails that can be enjoyed at both events.

Guests and staff must show proof of vaccination. Those unable to do so will not be permitted entry. Masks will be required at all times when not seated, and anyone who refuses to wear one will be denied service. There are no exceptions, even for those with medical conditions.

Guests must stay at their assigned tables and will be unable to mingle with others. For more information on their COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

It looks like the holidays are closer than you think!

Miracle Pop-up

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West