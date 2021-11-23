Get ready to strap on a pair of skates and head over to Front Street — Toronto’s beloved outdoor skating rink is returning to Union Station this holiday season, and it’s totally free.

In collaboration with Union Holiday and TD, the skating rink will open to the public on Monday, November 29, and will remain open every day until January 2, depending on the weather.

There will be free-to-use skates and helmets donated by Bauer Hockey, skating lessons, special guests, and free giveaways all through December. From Sunday to Wednesday, the rink will be open between 11 am and 7 pm, and between 11 am and 9 pm from Thursday to Saturday.

When: November 29 – January 2

Where: Union Station — 65 Front Street West Toronto, ON