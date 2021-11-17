Mississauga is getting a holiday market for women-owned businesses

There’s a new holiday market coming to Mississauga this winter, and it will feature vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses.

The co-founders of the Run The World Summit are bringing their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One beginning November 26. Run The World is a conference series and platform for women in business.

The RTW Holiday Market will have tons of vendors as well as Instagram-worthy photo booths, so you can do your holiday shopping and take photos in one stop. They will also offer complimentary holiday wrapping for gifts purchased at the holiday market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Run The World (@runtheworldsummit)

The RTW Holiday Market will be at Square One until December 24. It is located on the second floor, near Coach.

You can check out the list of vendors and when they’ll be at the market here.

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

When: November 26 to December 24, shopping centre hours