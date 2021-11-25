There's a dinosaur-themed holiday festival near Toronto next month

Have you ever been faced with the difficult decision of choosing between seeing dinosaurs and seeing Santa? Well, a Markham festival found a solution for that.

Dino Holiday is a huge indoor event full of massive dinosaurs completely decked out for the holidays. There are more than 45 animatronic dinosaurs to fulfill every Jurassic Park (or Jurassic World) fan’s dreams.

There are games and carnival rides, too! As if that wasn’t enough, it’s all indoors, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold as winter weather approaches.

We’ve all heard of Santa’s reindeer, but have you heard of Santa’s pterodactyl? Well, now you have, and you can get a great photo-op with the sleigh! Kids can write their letters to Santa at the letter-writing station, and they can meet the man in red themselves.

The 50,000 square foot indoor festival has a little something for everyone and is a unique experience that’s not to be missed. Just when you think it can’t get any better, it does: there’s free parking!

The Dino Holiday festival is held from December 17 to January 2 at Markham Fairgrounds. As it’s entirely indoors, anyone aged 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination to enter. You can purchase tickets to the event here.

When: December 17 to January 2, including Christmas Day.

Where: Markham Fairground, 10801 McCowan Road, Markham.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale here.