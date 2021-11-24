Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improve experience.

Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds absolutely magical.

This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

Skaters can grab a drink and some food before they hit for another few laps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY SKATE (@skyskateto)

You might also like: Dufferin Mall now has a life-sized Candyland installation

Free outdoor skating rink returns to Union Station for holiday season

Polar Winter Festival transforms Exhibition Place into a winter wonderland

There are helmet and skate rentals available if you don’t happen to have your own. It’s important to note that helmets are mandatory for skating on the rooftop rink and the use of masks is required at all times.

As for age requirements, all ages are welcome from Sunday to Thursday but after 7 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, it is 19+. For more information, click here.

Walk-ins are welcome but Sky Skate highly suggests guests make a reservation.

Sky Skate

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West