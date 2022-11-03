12 awesome things to do in Montreal for November's first weekend

It might not feel like November but another toasty weekend is in the cards for Montreal and there are plenty of great things to do.

We’re talkin’ “feels like” weather over 20ºC on Friday and Saturday, followed by some light rain on Sunday.

Hey, two out of three isn’t bad.

From a city-wide food festival to plenty of music, dinosaurs, and comedy, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal all weekend.

What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.

The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”

Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street

Price: FREE

What: Calling all table d’hote fans: a massive city-wide food festival has taken over Montreal, featuring more than 140 Montreal restaurants.

MTLàTABLE has returned to its former glory for its 10th edition, hosting an 11-day foodie fest spread out across the island.

This year’s ode to gastronomy has each resto offering three- or four-course meals set at a price of $35, $45, $55, or $75. From classic French and Italian cuisine to trendy Mediterranean and Japanese, dozens of spots across the island will bring something to the table (literally) to please all the foodies of Montreal.

When: From now until November 13

Time: Varies per restaurant

Where: 141 spots across Montreal (full list right here)

Price: $35 to $75

What: For many of us, the iconic and catchy score behind the Super Mario games has been stuck in our heads since childhood. Now Montreal fans of the beloved game have the chance to experience the music in a new way.

The score of two Super Mario Galaxy games will be honoured by L’Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films (OVMF) this weekend.

The concert will feature an on-stage ensemble of 50 classically trained musicians under the direction of conductor and composer Jocelyn Leblanc.

Let’s-a-go!

When: Saturday, November 5

Time: 7:30 pm

Where Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Price: $22 to $41, available online

What: Montreal’s biggest comedy competition returns this weekend where 100 comedians vie for a $1,000 grand prize.

A bunch of comics will be competing this weekend for their spot in the finals.

Nine comics. One winner. The audience decides.

This weekend’s comedians include Jesse Minna, Youssef Ibrahim, Robin Schmidt, Kyle Morin, Audrey-Anne Dougas, Jared Rockwell, John Cotrocois, Mason Terry, and Oumer Teyeb, hosted by the very funny Troy Stark.

When: Sunday, November 6

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Diving Bell Social Club — 3956 Saint-Laurent

Price: $22, available online

What: Beatles fans and classical music admirers will find themselves in the same room when a Paul McCartney orchestra tribute hits the Place des Arts stage. Guests can expect to hear renditions of hits like “Penny Lane,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” and many more.

When: Sunday, November 6

Time: 3 pm

Where: Maison symphonique

Price: $53.99 to $185.46, available online

What: Short of becoming a snowbird and sneaking away to Costa Rica for the winter, you’re going to need a winter coat in Montreal.

So, if you’re not yet prepared for the inevitable wallop of winter headed toward Montreal, you might want to check out Laval’s Holiday Inn over the weekend.

LJJessentials is flaunting a hefty warehouse sale, offering winter jackets for the whole family.

The clothing company says $2 million worth of inventory is up for grabs for coats normally retailing at $299 to $399. But, the brand says all winter jackets in stock are being sold in the $49.99 to $99.99 range, nothing of which costs more than $99.99.

When: November 3 to 5

Time: Thursday & Friday, 10 am to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 2900 Blvd Le Carrefour Holiday Inn, Laval

Price: $49.99 to $99.99

What: The ever-so-popular Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains will be in town for a few weeks, for the first time ever in Canada at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal.

From the entry point into The Pink Floyd Exhibition, you will be immersed in Pink Floyd’s world. Guests will be welcomed by a chronological trip through Pink Floyd’s history, connecting with music, art and design, sound technology and live performances via landmark albums such as The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell.

When: November 4 to December 31 (no Mondays)

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Arsenal art contemporain Montréal, 2020 William

Price: $27 to $45, available online

What: If you’ve longed to cross skydiving off your bucket list but the thought of jumping out of an airline at 15,000 feet is too daunting, there’s still hope.

iFLY Montréal Chute Libre Intérieur at the Cosmodôme in Laval, just outside of Montreal, offers high-flying exhilarating activity without the need for an airplane.

The indoor skydiving spot is open to first-time flyers, groups, children, seniors, and people looking to turn the hovering experience into a full-time hobby.

When: Every day

Time: Monday to Friday, 4 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: 700 Ave du Cosmodôme, Laval

Price: Starts at $84.95, available online

What: A new exhibition called Dinosaurs Around the World has taken over the Montreal

Science Centre throughout the winter.

Until March 12, both kids and adults will have the chance to release their inner paleontologists as they explore the vast world of dinosaurs. From building your own dino to unearthing fossils, there is a ton to do at the immersive Old Port exhibit.

According to a press release, 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar will be roaming the grounds. There’s also an immersive dinosaur IMAX experience at the IMAX TELUS theatre with the film Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D.

When: From now until March 12

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: 2 de la Commune Ouest

Price: Various prices, available online