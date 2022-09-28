Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new exhibition called “Dinosaurs Around the World” is taking over the Montreal

Science Centre throughout the fall and winter and it’s just entertaining as it is educational.

From October 9 to March 12 both kids and adults will have the chance to release their inner paleontologists as they explore the vast world of dinosaurs. From building your own dino to unearthing fossils, there is a ton to do at the immersive Old Port exhibit.

Kids can even slide down the back of a sauropod and touch a real 67- million-year-old fossil with their hands.

According to a press release, 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar will be roaming the grounds. There’s also an immersive dinosaur IMAX experience at the IMAX TELUS theatre with the film Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D.

It all kicks off on October 8 with a special benefit event for the whole family hosted by the MSC Foundation featuring a sneak preview of the exhibition. Proceeds will go toward the development, funding, and operation of the MSC’s permanent exhibitions and school programs.

Tickets to the fundraiser can be purchased here.

For more information on Dinosaurs Around the World, you can visit the Science Centre’s website.

Dinosaurs Around the World

When: October 9 – March 12

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Where: 2 de la Commune Ouest