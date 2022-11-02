CHa-CHing: The Montreal Canadiens are the NHL's third-richest franchise

The Montreal Canadiens are first in a lot of things; Stanley Cups, playoff appearances, players in the hall of fame, the list goes on. But when it comes to overall value, there are a couple of other franchises with more dough.

According to a new report from Sportico, Montreal’s franchise is worth $1.7 billion, making them the third-most valuable in the NHL. The figures include ownerships’ stakes in real estate, venues, TV networks, and team-related holdings.

🏒 NHL VALUATIONS 2022 🏒 The average NHL franchise is worth $1.01 billion—crossing the 10-figure mark for the first time—and up 9% from a year ago. https://t.co/Nr3uh0dClx pic.twitter.com/HmnajSCx6b — Sportico (@Sportico) November 1, 2022

With $257 million, the Habs had the league’s fourth-highest revenue last season according to Sportico.

The Molson family famously purchased the Canadiens back from George Gillett in 2009 for an estimated $550 million, which means that the club’s value has tripled in value over the past 13 years.

At a whopping $2.12 billion, their rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have not won a championship for nearly six decades, has the highest valuation in the league. The New York Rangers are a close second with a valuation of $2.02 billion.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes rank last at $465 million. The average NHL team is valued at $1.01 billion and the league’s 32 clubs are worth a collective $32.4 billion.

It’s the first time in league history the average franchise has topped the 10-figure mark, according to the outlet. Sportico also says values are up 9% over the previous year.

According to Sportico’s report, there seems to be a correlation between a winning history and the wealth of a franchise as “the 10 most valuable clubs have won a combined 74 Stanley Cup titles, while the bottom 10 have a total of three.”

With files from Daily Hive’s Aaron Vickers