All 141 Montreal restaurants taking part in November's massive city-wide food festival

Calling all table d’hote fans: a massive city-wide food festival is taking part across more than 140 Montreal restaurants in November.

MTLàTABLE is returning to its former glory for its 10th edition of the 11-day foodie fest spread out across the island.

This year’s ode to gastronomy takes place from November 3 to 13 and has 141 Montreal restaurants taking part.

Each establishment will be offering three- or four-course meals set at a price of $35, $45, $55, or $75. From classic French and Italian cuisine to trendy Mediterranean and Japanese, dozens of spots across the island will bring something to the table (literally) to please all the foodies of Montreal.

“MTLàTABLE is a tasty opportunity for all food lovers to go on a delicious discovery of several Montreal restaurants or revisit favourites,” says the event listing. “Whether you’re celebrating a romantic anniversary, have a hankering for a beloved dish, want to book a family outing, or party with a group of friends, this year’s edition of MTLàTABLE will have something to offer everyone.”

Here’s the extensive list of every one of Montreal’s participating restaurants, its respective type of cuisine, and corresponding set-menu price.

Click through each link to see each spot’s tasty menu details, opening hours, addresses, and additional tasty insight.

