November forecast for Quebec: Warmer-than-normal temperatures

Montrealers have been enjoying a beautiful fall. Even as the leaves changed colours and fell off the trees, our light jackets have, for the most part, been enough to protect us from the chill in the air.

Even now, as we near the end of Daylight Saving Time, Quebecers are getting set for a weekend of sunshine and temperatures above 20°C. The same is true for folks around Eastern Canada at large.

The forecast for the month has been released by The Weather Network (TWN), and it’s shaping up to be a late — yet sudden — transition into winter for Quebec.

Warmer temperatures are expected to dominate in early November in the province, delivering temperatures more typical of late September and early October, especially during the first week of November.

Just look at that massive chunk of “above seasonal” yellow surrounding Montreal.

Later in the month, most of Quebec will be spared as cold temperatures below the seasonal average take hold of a large part of the country; however, typical winter temperatures are expected to finally make an appearance as November closes out.

“As we head towards the end of November, we expect a shift in the pattern, with the focus of the coldest weather spreading across Central Canada, including much of Ontario and into western Quebec,” TWN’s forecast stated.

Southern Quebec is in store for a below-normal amount of precipitation this November, with the northern part of the province expecting an average amount.