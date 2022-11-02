"Nothing over $99": Massive three-day winter coat sale starts in Montreal tomorrow

Short of becoming a snowbird and sneaking away to Costa Rica for the winter, you’re going to need a winter coat in Montreal.

Real soon.

So, if you’re not yet prepared for the inevitable wallop of winter headed toward Montreal, you might want to check out Laval’s Holiday Inn over the next few days.

LJJessentials is flaunting a hefty warehouse sale, offering winter jackets for the whole family.

The clothing company says $2 million worth of inventory is up for grabs for coats normally retailing at $299 to $399. But, the brand says all winter jackets in stock are being sold in the $49.99 to $99.99 range, nothing of which costs more than $99.99.

The mega sale takes place from November 3 to 5 and the brand says “everything must go.”

Get moving, folks. The pop-up sale accepts credit cards, cash, Apple Pay, and Interac but warns that the stock is limited.

We’d recommend calling to ensure a stockpile of coats is still available.