"Let's-a go!": A live Super Mario concert is coming to Montreal next month

For many of us, the iconic and catchy score behind the Super Mario games has been stuck in our heads since childhood. Now Montreal fans of the beloved game have the chance to experience the music in a new way.

The score of two Super Mario Galaxy games will be honoured by L’Orchestre à Vents de Musiques de Films (OVMF) on November 5 at Salle Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

The concert, which begins at 7:30 pm, will feature an on-stage ensemble of 50 classically trained musicians under the direction of conductor and composer Jocelyn Leblanc. Over the years, the OVMF has played concerts dedicated to the music of other iconic film and video game franchises like Zelda, Star Wars, and even James Bond.

Tickets are currently between $22 and $41 each. To purchase them or learn more about the upcoming event, click here.