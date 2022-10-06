Beatles fans and classical music admirers will find themselves in the same room when a Paul McCartney orchestra tribute hits the Place des Arts stage this fall.

The concert, aptly named McCartney Symphonique, will be presented by the Conservatoire de musique de la Montérégie (CMM) on Sunday, November 6. The afternoon event is set to feature the likes of 35 professional musicians and 40 choir singers, who will collaborate to pay tribute to the life and work of McCartney, who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this year.

Marie-Anne Rozankovic, the conservatory’s general director, says the blend of classical and rock music has been a hit with audiences in the past. “We’ve been doing this kind of concert for about 10 years now. And it’s very popular because it’s a combination of a symphonic orchestra and a band.”

Over the years the CMM, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, has organized concerts dedicated to the music of other 20th-century rock icons like Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, and most recently, Queen (with special guest Marc Martel).

Rozankovic says that the decision to tackle McCartney’s discography was a no-brainer given its richness and popularity. “I love McCartney. I love what he’s written musically and the lyrics,” she says. “I still find at this point, even 50 years later, so much to discover.”

Guests can expect to hear renditions of hits like “Penny Lane,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” and many more. As for whether Sir Paul’s signature Hofner violin bass will make an appearance on stage, Ronzankovic says “of course.”

The benefit concert aims to raise funds for the educational activities of the CMM. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased on the Place des Arts website.