Montreal food influencer opening traditional Greek gyro hotspot next month

If you’re from Montreal, there’s a good chance you recognize Niko Atsaidis. The self-professed foodie and TikTok star is an entrepreneur, business owner, and internet influencer among other things.

Now, he’s adding “restaurant owner” to that list.

Earlier this week Atsaidis announced the launch of Minos Souvlaki Gyro, a Greek restaurant in Villeray, which will serve the “authentic Greek gyro.” With the grand opening of Minos set for December 8, Daily Hive sat down with him to discuss the new eatery.

Atsaidis, who is of Greek heritage, said the idea for the new business came to him upon comparing the gyros in Greece to the ones back home. “I realized that there are no gyros here in North America quite like the ones in Greece,” he tells Daily Hive. “You know, they’re similar and still good, but they’re not really the same. They taste different, spices are a little different, and there’s a good fat to meat ratio.”

With that in mind, for his latest mission, he and partner Georges Papadomanolakis have settled on one simple yet ambitious goal: “Serving the best gyro pita outside of Greece.”

While Atsaidis agrees that using quality ingredients is sure to set the bar, he also places importance on serving size. “I want to give people a Greek pita at a good price, something that’s a meal,” he says, noting that he can easily eat two or three of them and not feel satisfied.

Aside from gyros, ⁠— topped with homemade fries, of course ⁠— Minos’ minimalistic menu will also include loukaniko (Greek sausage), Cretan salad, and souvlaki. Atsaidis, who has completed a few elaborate food challenges across Quebec in recent months, is confident that his new Gyradiko will be a welcome addition to Montreal’s rich culinary landscape.

“That’s what Greek cuisine means to me,” says the TikToker. “It’s simple but abundant. It’s unpretentious, and it’s good.”

Opening: December 8, 2023

Location: 65 Jarry Est, Villeray