Get busy: 14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: February 25 to 27
As we prepare to bid farewell to the shortest month of the year, Montrealers can rejoice in a gradual return to normalcy for the first time in a long time.
On Wednesday, Montreal public health stated that the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city had passed.
Coupled with the provincial government easing measures across Quebec, this weekend might have a more optimistic feel than weekends prior.
With that said, here are a collection of fun things to do in Montreal this weekend. And if you need even more good news, by this time next week, we’ll be in March.
Time Out Brunch
View this post on Instagram
Every outlet at Montreal’s biggest food court will be serving brunch from Saturday to Sunday.
Breakfast pizza? Brunch poutine? Middle Eastern, Indian, and Japanese eggs?
It’s got it all.
We’re talking 13 different brunch options, all at one spot. Go big.
When: February 26 & 27
Time: Brunch offered 11:30 am to 3 pm (open until 8 pm)
Where: 705 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest, Eaton Centre
Nuit Blanche – PHI Centre
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve got an itch for some late-night art in Montreal, you might be in luck this weekend.
Scarf back the best poutine in Canada
View this post on Instagram
La Poutine Week summed up its two-week run last week, and the festival crowned five Quebec restaurants as the best poutines in Canada.
Obviously.
The “Bolduc PBJ” from Maamm Bolduc was voted by poutiners as the best dish in the country. Give it a go this weekend.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 10 pm
Where: 4351 avenue de Lormier
Stand up comedy – Joey Elias
View this post on Instagram
Montreal comedy legend and Just For Laughs vet Joey Elias will be headlining a night featuring hilarious local comics, including Chris Venditto, Jacy Lafontaine, Vance Michel, and a surprise guest.
When: Saturday, February 26
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: Babe & Zazu – 2328 chemin Lucern, Mont-Royal
Price: $22.23, available online
L’Esplanade Tranquille
View this post on Instagram
A brand new ice skating trail has officially opened at the Quartier des Spectacles.
Intangible Forms
View this post on Instagram
A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.
The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”
Trippy.
When; From now until April 10
Time: 4:30 to 8 pm
Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa
Price: $19 – $28, available online
Waterfalls – Parc naturel régional de Portneuf
View this post on Instagram
DO go chasing waterfalls this weekend.
You can stand behind frozen waterfalls at this breathtaking park in Quebec.
Road trip, anyone?
When: February 26 & 27
Time: 24/7
Where: Parc naturel régional de Portneuf
Price: Free
Imagine Monet
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.
Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.
Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.
The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.
When: From now until February 28
Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm
Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William
Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online
Parc Jean-Drapeau Ice Wall Climbing
View this post on Instagram
What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?
If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.
The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.
Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.
When: Every day until mid-March
Time: 6 am to 7 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Starts at $69.58
Ice Fishing
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.
Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal), so you can tackle some ice fishing right in Old Montreal.
For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls, too.
When: Every day until mid-March
Time: 6 am to 12 am
Where: Bassin de l’Horloge
Price: $30 per five-hour block
Heated pool – Hotel Bonaventure
View this post on Instagram
Heat yourself with a night (or several) at one of Montreal’s most respected hotels and spend some time in the pool.
An 88ºF pool.
The pool is open every day between 9 am and 9 pm for hotel guests. The hotel also offers lush bathrobes so you can feel all pampered.
The 19-metre-long heated pool is also a pretty sparkling picturesque spot that’ll make the rest of your Instagram followers jealous.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Hotel Bonavenure
Price: Starts at $150
Earth Dragon
View this post on Instagram
How about a little local exploring this weekend?
Montreal street artist Junko has created another spectacular art piece; a dragon made from branches, wood, and recycled plastics. The “Earth Dragon” can be found next to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), adjacent to Vendôme station.
The 10-foot-tall structure looks mighty cool on the ‘gram.
When: Every day
Time: 24/7
Where: Near Vendôme metro
Price: Free
Old Port Skating Rink
View this post on Instagram
Lace up the skates and hit the rink with the Montreal skyline as your backdrop.
The Old Port refrigerated skating rink features a cozy village in front of the ice and is a puck’s throw from Bistro de la Roue for a little post-game refresher.
Or consider any of these nine outdoor rinks if you’re looking for more shinny instead of free skating.
When: Daily until March 6
Time: Monday – Wednesday, 9 am to 9 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 9 am to 10 pm
Where: Bonsecour Basin
Price: $24 (pre-sale), available online
Free Scavenger Hunt in Old Montréal
View this post on Instagram
Guidatour invites adventurers to brave the cold by participating in a free scavenger hunt in the streets of Old Montreal.
The free 60-minute hunt is offered every Saturday until March 5 and explores the historic district in a new light thanks to an enjoyable walking circuit full of mini-games and fun challenges.
When: Saturdays until March 8
Time: 1 and 4 pm
Where: Place Royale
Price: Free