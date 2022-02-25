Get busy: 14 things to do in Montreal this weekend: February 25 to 27

As we prepare to bid farewell to the shortest month of the year, Montrealers can rejoice in a gradual return to normalcy for the first time in a long time.

On Wednesday, Montreal public health stated that the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city had passed.

Coupled with the provincial government easing measures across Quebec, this weekend might have a more optimistic feel than weekends prior.

With that said, here are a collection of fun things to do in Montreal this weekend. And if you need even more good news, by this time next week, we’ll be in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Every outlet at Montreal’s biggest food court will be serving brunch from Saturday to Sunday.

Breakfast pizza? Brunch poutine? Middle Eastern, Indian, and Japanese eggs?

It’s got it all.

We’re talking 13 different brunch options, all at one spot. Go big.

When: February 26 & 27

Time: Brunch offered 11:30 am to 3 pm (open until 8 pm)

Where: 705 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest, Eaton Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farsides (@thefarsides)

If you’ve got an itch for some late-night art in Montreal, you might be in luck this weekend.

The PHI Centre opens the Nuit Blanche exhibit this Saturday, offering immersive installations that explore sound immersion, Quebec hip-hop, and local photography — all of which you can enjoy entirely free of charge. When: Saturday, February 26

Time: 8:30 pm to 12 am

Where: 315 St-Paul Ouest

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

La Poutine Week summed up its two-week run last week, and the festival crowned five Quebec restaurants as the best poutines in Canada.

Obviously.

The “Bolduc PBJ” from Maamm Bolduc was voted by poutiners as the best dish in the country. Give it a go this weekend.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 4351 avenue de Lormier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Venditto (@chrisvenditto)

Montreal comedy legend and Just For Laughs vet Joey Elias will be headlining a night featuring hilarious local comics, including Chris Venditto, Jacy Lafontaine, Vance Michel, and a surprise guest.

When: Saturday, February 26

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Babe & Zazu – 2328 chemin Lucern, Mont-Royal

Price: $22.23, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE (@mtlenlumiere)

A brand new ice skating trail has officially opened at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The 300-metre long elevated refrigerated rink is part of the 23rd edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival at the Quartier des Spectacle. The rink, arguably the centrepiece of the L’Esplanade Tranquille at the Quartier des Spectacles, is free of charge for anyone to use. When: From now until March 10

Time: 9 am to 11 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New City Gas (@newcitygas)

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When; From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie V. (@marie_vct)

DO go chasing waterfalls this weekend.

You can stand behind frozen waterfalls at this breathtaking park in Quebec.

Road trip, anyone?

When: February 26 & 27

Time: 24/7

Where: Parc naturel régional de Portneuf

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: From now until February 28

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?

If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.

The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.

Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am to 7 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Starts at $69.58

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port de Montréal (@vieuxportmtl)

Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.

Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal), so you can tackle some ice fishing right in Old Montreal.

For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls, too.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am to 12 am

Where: Bassin de l’Horloge

Price: $30 per five-hour block

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal🌲 (@hotelbonaventuremontreal)

Heat yourself with a night (or several) at one of Montreal’s most respected hotels and spend some time in the pool.

An 88ºF pool.

The pool is open every day between 9 am and 9 pm for hotel guests. The hotel also offers lush bathrobes so you can feel all pampered.

The 19-metre-long heated pool is also a pretty sparkling picturesque spot that’ll make the rest of your Instagram followers jealous.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Bonavenure

Price: Starts at $150

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐞 Junko 🐸 (@junko.playtime)

How about a little local exploring this weekend?

Montreal street artist Junko has created another spectacular art piece; a dragon made from branches, wood, and recycled plastics. The “Earth Dragon” can be found next to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), adjacent to Vendôme station.

The 10-foot-tall structure looks mighty cool on the ‘gram.

When: Every day

Time: 24/7

Where: Near Vendôme metro

Price: Free