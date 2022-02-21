Lace 'em up: Montreal's giant new downtown skating rink is officially open

A brand new ice skating trail has officially opened at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The 300-metre long elevated refrigerated rink is part of the 23rd edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival at the Quartier des Spectacle.

The rink, arguably the centrepiece of the L’Esplanade Tranquille at the Quartier des Spectacles, is free of charge for anyone to use.

While people are encouraged to bring their own skates, you can easily rent a pair on-site.

The official free-skating schedule is as follows:

February 21 / Official opening: 6:30 pm to 9 pm

February 22 and 23: 9 am to 2:30 pm

February 24: 9 am to 2:30 pm and 9:30 pm to 11 pm

February 25: 9 am to 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm to 11 pm

February 26: 9 am to 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm to 1 am (Nuit Blanche)

February 27: 9 am to 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm to 11 pm

February 28 and March 1: 9 am to 11 pm

March 2 to 5: 9 am to 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm to 11 pm

March 6: 9 am to 10 pm

March 7: closed

March 8 and 9: 9 am to 8 pm

Starting March 10:

Sunday to Thursday: 9 am to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9 am to 11 pm

The new outdoor spot was announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante back in August. She says the old lot has been transformed into a public space that will serve as an “all-season getaway for families.”

During the winter, the Esplanade will serve as an outdoor skating rink, and in the summer, it will host public art shows and theatre performances.

The Quartier des Spectacles says L’Esplanade Tranquille is named in honour of the Tranquille bookstore, once located at the exact site. “It is an important site in contemporary Quebec history, having hosted the launch of the Refus global manifesto in 1948,” says the Quartier.

Plante says the spot will eventually have restaurants and “creative spaces” during all of the city’s seasons.

For more information on the new rink as well as the Montréal en Lumière festival, visit the Quartier des Spectacles website.

With files from Daily Hive’s Ty Jadah