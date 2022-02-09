Journey BEHIND this enchanting frozen waterfall in Quebec (PHOTOS)
You want to ignore TLC’s advice for this one and DO go chasing waterfalls.
Forget sliding down a waterfall, you can go inside the falls at Quebec’s Parc naturel régional de Portneuf.
The national park, which spans 70 kilometres across five municipalities in the northwestern part of the Portneuf Regional County, is a place of observation, leisure, and learning thanks to the sites’ geomorphological attractions.
Perhaps the most intriguing in the wintertime are the frozen waterfalls. Specifically, the falls at the Secteur des gorges de la rivière Sainte-Anne freeze every winter, and tourists can check out the giant ice walls from inside caves spread out across the cliffs.
The national park is free to the public and is located about 240 kilometres outside of downtown Montreal.
If you’re looking to add some seriously ice-cool features to this winter’s hiking trail, it might be tough to top being able to go inside a frozen waterfall.
Admittedly, it also looks pretty fly on the ‘gram as well.
