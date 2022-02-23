FREE immersive art exhibition will be open until midnight this weekend

If you’ve got an itch for some late-night art in Montreal, you might be in luck this weekend.

The PHI Centre opens the Nuit Blanche exhibit this Saturday, offering immersive installations that explore sound immersion, Quebec hip-hop, and local photography — all of which you can enjoy entirely free of charge.

Nuit Blanche at the PHI Centre is in collaboration with the ongoing Montréal en Lumière, which kicked off at the Quartier des Spectacles earlier this week.

Montréal en Lumière, the 11-day festival highlighting the city’s art scene, will stick around until February 27.

The PHI Centre’s Nuit Blanche will offer the following exhibitions on Saturday, February 26, from 8:30 pm to midnight.

Attendees must reserve a ticket for all of the PHI Centre’s exhibitions and experiences through the venue’s website.

Here’s which late-night exhibits will be free to check out this Saturday:

Discover the new works of Afro-contemporary artist Marven Clerveau, who brings to light the hidden figures and stories that have marked Québec hip-hop.

Lashing Skies is a 45-minute poetic and sonic journey composed of five intertwined stories in the wake of the events on September 11, 2001. A work directed by Brigitte Poupart and based on the poetic suite of Madeleine Monette.

On the same floor as Lashing Skies, another striking opportunity awaits in the form of “ETERNAL“ — an immersive audio experience for one person alone in a bed. Lasting 20 minutes, the work explores the dilemma of eternal life and questions the price you would be willing to pay for it.

After Lashing Skies, learn more about the creation of its audio universe by visiting the Living Sound room. Rediscover William Basinski’s contemplative and visceral piece The Disintegration Loops in its entirety.