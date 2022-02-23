Montreal public health says the "worst of COVID-19" has passed

Montreal public health suspects that the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Montreal’s Regional Director of Public Health, Mylène Drouin, said in French that the city is in the midst of a “transition period,” which will help “regain normality” across the island.

Drouin says about a million Montrealers — or a third of the population — have contracted the Omicron variant over the past couple of months, which has helped boost immunity across Montreal.

She urged citizens to “remain vigilant” against COVID-19 because the “virus is still circulating here in Montreal.”

Surprisingly, Drouin said she expects her Wednesday press conference to be the last-ever COVID-19 update for the city of Montreal. She stated it’s too soon to clarify COVID-19 as an endemic and admitted officials are “never too sure about facing another variant.”

She said that COVID-19 seems to have “seasonal ups and downs” but acknowledged that Montreal “is in fairly good shape.”

Drouin says cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all decreasing in Montreal and said citizens have to “respect and support” everyone’s individual opinion on how to deal with the transition period.

The regional director of public health says getting booster shots, wearing masks, and protecting the vulnerable is still “very important” to fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Quebec announced face masks will no longer be mandatory in work settings if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.