Last one o' the month: 18 magical things to do in Montreal this weekend
As we prepare to welcome in December, Montreal is bustling with plenty of awesome things to do this weekend — the last of the month.
It’s Christmas market season in Montreal, with many of them kicking off this weekend. Plus, there are plenty of music options, stand-up comedy, outdoor activities, and some booze.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, do you feel it?
Here are a handful of things to do all weekend to keep you busy.
What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is kicking off its four-weekend stay as of Friday.
Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen will set up shop on site from November 25 to December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.
Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the 16th edition of the market which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.
It’s a jolly good time. So much so, it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.
When: November 25 to December 18
Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest
Price: Free admission
Stromae
What: Paul Van Haver, better known by his stage name Stromae, is a Belgian singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer.
He is well-known for his works in the genre of hip-hop and electronic music and he’ll be rockin’ out the Bell Centre for three shows this weekend.
When: November 25 to 27
Time: 8 pm
Where: Centre Bell
Price: Various pricing, available online
Montréal Raclette Party
What: Anything is better when it’s covered in cheese and a raclette festival is aiming to do just that.
The sixth edition of the Montréal Raclette Party is touching down at the Atwater Market this weekend, coinciding with the spot’s sparkling Christmas Market. The cheesy one-day event offers guests a generous plate of raclette cheese, potatoes, pickles, and bread for $13.
But if you’re feeling extra gooey, The Raclette Party also offers an all-dressed plate for $17 for melted raclette onto taters, charcuterie, pickles, and bread.
All raclette is courtesy of Quebec cheese maker Fromagerie Fritz Kaiser.
When: Friday, November 25
Time: 3 to 8 pm
Where: Atwater Market
Price: $14 to $17, more information online
Jean-Talon Christmas Market
What: From November 26 to December 18, take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops. Jean-Talon’s Christmas Market is set to feature over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment.
When: November 26 to December 18
Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue
Jessie Reyez
What: Jessica Reyez is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Her 2016 single “Figures” peaked at number 58 on the Canadian Hot 100 in 2017 and her EP “Kiddo” of the same year, led to four nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards, winning Breakthrough Artist.
She’ll be performing at the timeless MTELUS on Saturday.
When: Saturday, November 26
Time: 6:30 pm (doors), 8 pm (show)
Where: MTELUS
Price: $50, available online
Kickback MTL
What: Kickback MTL might just be the coolest comedy event in Montreal.
Mostly because it’s not just comedy. Guests can FREE shots and a DJ dance party after the comedy show.
It’s a hoot.
This weekend’s comedy lineup includes Paul Thompson, Austen Alexander, Olivia Stadler, Daniel Woodrow, and more.
When: Saturday, November 26
Time: 9 pm to 11:30
Where: 3655 boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: $36.29, available online
CP Holiday Train
What: A beloved holiday tradition in Canada is returning to the rails for the first time in three years, and fans of all ages will get to celebrate across Montreal all weekend.
The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train will travel across Canada and the US this holiday season and will be making its highly anticipated stop in the Montreal area on Saturday and Sunday.
This year, two trains will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of communities while raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks.
Stops will happen in the South Shore, West Island, and Montreal West.
When: November 26 & 27
Time: Various times (check the schedule for specifics)
Where: Kahnawake, Saint-Constant, Delson, St. Mathieu, Lacolle, Montreal West, Beaconsfield
Price: Free
Marché Atwater
What: It’s time for Christmas trees, Montreal.
If you don’t want to take the rugged root and chop down your own tree, the beautiful and timeless Atwater Market is selling hundreds of Christmas trees.
Trees in all shapes, sizes, and smells are now available, courtesy of dozens of local merchants.
The historic market has balsam, falsam, and Fraser fir trees available, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).
When: From now until January
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 139 avenue Atwater
Le Village de Noël
What: The seventh annual Atwater Market Christmas village takes place from November 24 to December 18. Visitors can enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products offered by numerous local and regional artisans, as well as free programming specially catered to families.
When: November 24 to December 18
Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 138 Atwater Avenue
Miracle at 132 Bar Vintage
What: Miracle, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, has officially touched down in Montreal.
The festive shindig has turned 132 Bar Vintage (located at 132 Rue Fleury Ouest) into a wintery wonderland.
The Montreal cocktail joint offers kitschy holiday décor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.
Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.
When: From now until December 24
Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury Ouest
Time: 4 pm to 2 am
Collectif Creatif Montreal (Angus)
What: The Angus holiday market, which is free to attend, returns to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for two weekends (November 26 to 27 and December 3 to 4). The event is set to feature 85 local vendors.
When: November 26 to 27, December 3 to 4
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Locoshop Angus — 2600 rue William-Tremblay
Illumi – Nouvelle Féerie de Lumières
What: Laval is shining real bright.
Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25 million LED display.
When: From now until January 8
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm
Where: 2805 Boulevard du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 to $21.75, available online
Grand Marché de Noël
What: After several years of absence, the Great Montreal Christmas Market is back with a fresh look.
From this weekend until December 31, Montrealers can enjoy mulled wine, live music, and over 60 merchants selling everything from toys, accessories, treats, clothes, and knick-knacks — right in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles.
When: From now until December 31
Time: Saturdays, 10 am to 9 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 7 pm; Thursdays and Fridays, 3 to 9 pm,
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Free
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains
What: Since opening to the public on November 4, Montreal’s new Pink Floyd exhibition has been attracting a cavalcade of music lovers, art enthusiasts, and history buffs to Arsenal Art Contemporary in Griffintown.
Aptly named The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the artistic retrospective features over 350 artifacts collected over the band’s career.
Organizers call the exhibition, which was made in collaboration with original band member Nick Mason, “an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of Pink Floyd,” starting with the band’s beginnings in 1967 on the underground scene.
When: From now until December 31
Time: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to 7 pm; Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Monday
Where: 2020 rue William, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal
Price: $25 to $55 (depending on age and times), available online
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.
The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”
Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.
When: From now until January 15, 2023
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street
Price: FREE
Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music
What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) in October, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.
It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.
When: From now until February 19, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Price: $24
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
What: Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
Due to its popularity, it’s been extended into January.
When: From now until January 2023
Time: Noon to 9 pm
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Joey Elias – The Comedy Nest
What: One of the best comics in Montreal is touching down at The Comedy Nest all weekend.
Nobody does crowd work like Just For Laughs vet Joey Elias.
He’ll be joined by local emcees and openers, John Cotrocois, Harrison Weinreb, and more.
Have a few laughs at the timeless comedy club this weekend.
When: November 24 to 26
Time: 8 pm, Thursday | 8 pm & 10:30 pm, Friday & Saturday
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 to $17.50, available online