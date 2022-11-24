Last one o' the month: 18 magical things to do in Montreal this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

As we prepare to welcome in December, Montreal is bustling with plenty of awesome things to do this weekend — the last of the month.

It’s Christmas market season in Montreal, with many of them kicking off this weekend. Plus, there are plenty of music options, stand-up comedy, outdoor activities, and some booze.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, do you feel it?

Here are a handful of things to do all weekend to keep you busy.

What: One of the most authentic Christmas markets in the entire province is kicking off its four-weekend stay as of Friday.

Complete with musicians, folk dancers, confit duck, and fresh pretzels, a collection of Quebec’s finest craftsmen will set up shop on site from November 25 to December 18, perfect for loading up on last-minute stocking stuffers, toys for the little ones, local treats, and of course, mulled wine.

Over the course of four weekends, more than 40,000 visitors check out the 16th edition of the market which has over 110 local merchants selling everything you might need for the holidays.

It’s a jolly good time. So much so, it’s been named one of the world’s best Christmas markets.

When: November 25 to December 18

Time: Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 340 rue Saint-Charles Ouest

Price: Free admission

What: Paul Van Haver, better known by his stage name Stromae, is a Belgian singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer.

He is well-known for his works in the genre of hip-hop and electronic music and he’ll be rockin’ out the Bell Centre for three shows this weekend.

When: November 25 to 27

Time: 8 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Various pricing, available online

What: Anything is better when it’s covered in cheese and a raclette festival is aiming to do just that.

The sixth edition of the Montréal Raclette Party is touching down at the Atwater Market this weekend, coinciding with the spot’s sparkling Christmas Market. The cheesy one-day event offers guests a generous plate of raclette cheese, potatoes, pickles, and bread for $13.

But if you’re feeling extra gooey, The Raclette Party also offers an all-dressed plate for $17 for melted raclette onto taters, charcuterie, pickles, and bread.

All raclette is courtesy of Quebec cheese maker Fromagerie Fritz Kaiser.

When: Friday, November 25

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Atwater Market

Price: $14 to $17, more information online

What: From November 26 to December 18, take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops. Jean-Talon’s Christmas Market is set to feature over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment.

When: November 26 to December 18

Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

What: Jessica Reyez is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Her 2016 single “Figures” peaked at number 58 on the Canadian Hot 100 in 2017 and her EP “Kiddo” of the same year, led to four nominations at the 2018 Juno Awards, winning Breakthrough Artist.

She’ll be performing at the timeless MTELUS on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 26

Time: 6:30 pm (doors), 8 pm (show)

Where: MTELUS

Price: $50, available online

What: Kickback MTL might just be the coolest comedy event in Montreal.

Mostly because it’s not just comedy. Guests can FREE shots and a DJ dance party after the comedy show.

It’s a hoot.

This weekend’s comedy lineup includes Paul Thompson, Austen Alexander, Olivia Stadler, Daniel Woodrow, and more.

When: Saturday, November 26

Time: 9 pm to 11:30

Where: 3655 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: $36.29, available online

What: A beloved holiday tradition in Canada is returning to the rails for the first time in three years, and fans of all ages will get to celebrate across Montreal all weekend.

The 24th edition of the CP Holiday Train will travel across Canada and the US this holiday season and will be making its highly anticipated stop in the Montreal area on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, two trains will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of communities while raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks.

Stops will happen in the South Shore, West Island, and Montreal West.

When: November 26 & 27

Time: Various times (check the schedule for specifics)

Where: Kahnawake, Saint-Constant, Delson, St. Mathieu, Lacolle, Montreal West, Beaconsfield

Price: Free

What: It’s time for Christmas trees, Montreal.

If you don’t want to take the rugged root and chop down your own tree, the beautiful and timeless Atwater Market is selling hundreds of Christmas trees.

Trees in all shapes, sizes, and smells are now available, courtesy of dozens of local merchants.

The historic market has balsam, falsam, and Fraser fir trees available, ranging from $54.99 to $89.99 (relative to the tree’s size).

When: From now until January

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 139 avenue Atwater

What: The seventh annual Atwater Market Christmas village takes place from November 24 to December 18. Visitors can enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products offered by numerous local and regional artisans, as well as free programming specially catered to families.

When: November 24 to December 18

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 138 Atwater Avenue

What: Miracle, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, has officially touched down in Montreal.

The festive shindig has turned 132 Bar Vintage (located at 132 Rue Fleury Ouest) into a wintery wonderland.

The Montreal cocktail joint offers kitschy holiday décor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

When: From now until December 24

Where: 132 Bar Vintage — 132 Rue Fleury Ouest

Time: 4 pm to 2 am

What: The Angus holiday market, which is free to attend, returns to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for two weekends (November 26 to 27 and December 3 to 4). The event is set to feature 85 local vendors.

When: November 26 to 27, December 3 to 4

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Locoshop Angus — 2600 rue William-Tremblay

What: Laval is shining real bright.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has an entire pavilion devoured to Christmas, as part of its 25 million LED display.