Free shots & comedy: Check out a secret BYOB stand-up show in Montreal this weekend

If you’ve got the comedy itch this weekend in Montreal, how does a show loaded with comics AND free booze sound?

On Saturday, Kickback MTL is returning for its 13th edition at a secret location on boulevard St-Laurent. Besides hosting a stellar lineup of comics, Kickback is also dishing out free shots to the entire venue and the comedians.

After the show, Kickback turns into a big-time after-party.

While speaking with Daily Hive, event organizers Eva Alexo and Micah Sullivan said they’ve partnered with headshop Prohibition to dish out a second shot of free hooch.

Two free shots and stand-up comedy — what else do you need this weekend?

Alexo says the shots help to build a “sense of community” that unite the audience and performers, forming a sense of family and togetherness.

As part of their partnership with Prohibition, Kickback will be throwing free comedy shows throughout December to “help combat the winter blues.”

This weekend includes a handful of season comics including Just for Laugh’s Lawrence Corber, Mike Carroza, Lucy Gervais, Mbsissine, Joanna Selvarajah, Toronto’s Max Ross, and Zoofest’s Zak Kik.

Alexo and Sullivan say this weekend’s bash is to cap off the summer and call the event “Montreal’s number one comedy party.”

Tickets cost a wee bit over $30 and admission to The Cave after-party is free.

Both events are BYOB and BYOW, meaning the indoor venue is 4/20-friendly.

Have you put it all together? Free booze, the funky skunky, and seasoned Montreal comics. Big-time party, indeed.

When: Saturday, October 22

Time: Doors at 8 pm, show at 9 pm

Where: Secret location, boulevard St-Laurent

Price: $31.19, available online; FREE for the after-party