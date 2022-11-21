With the first “normal” holiday season in a few years comes the return of festive abundance. And what better way to wrap yourself in the seasonal spirit than attending one of Montreal’s many Christmas markets?

From mom-and-pop shop fairs to elaborate vendor gatherings, here are six of the nicest holiday markets taking place around the island over the next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

What: Between December 3 and 11, Time Out Market will turn into a winter wonderland, welcoming over 140 local vendors for people to discover.

The Eaton Centre staple will also be unveiling its brand-new holiday menu on December 5.

When: December 3 to 11

Where: 705 Saint-Catherine Street W

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

What: Noël Montréal has returned to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering a series of cultural, festive, and culinary events in the heart of downtown all the way up until New Year’s Eve.

When: November 29 to December 31

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collectif Créatif Montréal (@collectifcreatifmtl)

What: Verdun’s inaugural holiday craft market will take place on December 17 and 18 at the Verdun Auditorium. It will feature a slew of locally made products ranging from clothes, accessories, toys, art, candles, food, goodies, and more.

When: December 17 to 18

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Auditorium de Verdun — 4110 Boulevard LaSalle, Verdun

Jean-Talon Christmas Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Jean-Talon (@marchejeantalon)

What: From November 26 to December 18, take the time to enjoy a stroll through a quaint and festive path full of little shops. Jean-Talon’s Christmas Market is set to feature over a dozen local artisans, seasonal snacks, and entertainment

When: November 26 to December 18

Time: Friday, noon to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 7070 Henri Julien Avenue

Le Village de Noël

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

What: The seventh annual Atwater Market Christmas village takes place from November 24 to December 18. During that time, visitors can enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products offered by numerous local and regional artisans, as well as free programming specially catered to families.

When: November 24 to December 18

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 138 Atwater Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collectif Créatif Montréal (@collectifcreatifmtl)

What: The Angus holiday market, which is free to attend, will return to its industrial space at the Locoshop Angus for two weekends (November 26 to 27 and December 3 to 4). The event is set to feature 85 local vendors.

When: November 26 to 27, December 3 to 4

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Locoshop Angus — 2600 rue William-Tremblay