Real cheesy: Giant raclette festival is coming to the Atwater Market next month
Anything is better when it’s covered in cheese and a raclette festival is aiming to do just that.
The 6th edition of the Montréal Raclette Party is touching down at the Atwater Market on November 25, coinciding with the spot’s sparkling Christmas Market.
The cheesy one-day event offers guests a generous plate of raclette cheese, potatoes, pickles, and bread for $13.
But if you’re feeling extra gooey, The Raclette Party also offers an all-dressed plate for $17 for melted raclette onto taters, charcuterie, pickles, and bread.
All raclette is courtesy of Quebec cheese maker Fromagerie Fritz Kaiser.
For those unaware, raclette is a Swiss dish based on heating cheese and scraping off the melted part, typically served on top of boiled potatoes.
The Atwater Market will also host Christmas lights and artisans, vendors, live music, and more seriously tasty grub (churros, pancakes, waffles, and mulled wine).
Event organizers say that reservations are required for the 5 to 10 pm time slots.
Montréal Raclette Party
When: Friday, November 25
Time: 3 to 8 pm
Where: Atwater Market
Price: $14 to $17, more information online