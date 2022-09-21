The hilarious Montreal stand-up comedian you need to follow on Twitter

If laughter is the best medicine, Montreal comedian Harrison Weinreb has a Ph.D.

Besides popping up all over the local comedy scene, the observational comic has perfected his craft for the digital world as well.

The Just For Laughs veteran comic — at only 24 years old — fuses a unique blend of absurd one-liners with knee-slapping deadpan humour and a deep monotone voice. It’s not hyperbole to call him one of the best comedians in Canada.

[dh_you_might_also_like

Weinreb has appeared on OFF-JFL, the Canadian North Arctic Comedy Festival, and he finished first place at the Crackup Comedy Best of Under 30 Competition. He also shines on Twitter, frequently sharing hilarious one-liner tweets to his 23,000 followers and the rest of the Twitterverse — a variety of which reach viral fame, like this 2018 classic:

computer: “save this image as 6606499f1e5c84d7c30.png?” me: “yea” — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 26, 2018

While speaking with Daily Hive, Weinreb says he had a few tweets go viral but his “computer image” one really “got the ball rolling.

“Usually, someone with a lot of followers retweets you and you can pull in some of their followers if they like what you wrote,” he advises. “That coupled with the fact that I’m addicted to tweeting is, I think, how I got my followers. I’m not 100% sure though.”

So there you have it aspiring Twitterers, all you need to do is you know, be funny. All the time.

Weinreb says he got the stand-up itch when he was young. “I remember watching stand-up on TV and I thought, ‘wow, I can’t believe how easy that looks,'” he remarks. “They’re getting paid just to talk. I never wanted to do much work so I decided at a young age that I wanted to do stand-up.” He says when he turned 18, he started going to local open mics and his career took off, almost immediately.

The 24-year-old comic says his favourite comedy joints in Montreal are The Comedy Nest, The Art Loft, Grumpy’s Bar, and Brass Door. He says he “really loves” ToddBarry, Ms. Pat, and Heidi Floss who he says has “some of the most perfect jokes in the world.” But he doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration, “the funniest people I ever met are my family, though,” he tells us. “Legends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoofest (@zoofest)

When it comes to Twitter, the platform is great because it can be as simple as you want. Like absurd observational one-liners that can be fired off at any time of day, dozens of times per.

That’s what makes Weinreb such a force on Twitter. He uses short tweets that pack a punch.

Some are very relatable, some are dry, and others are silly but they’re all funny.

Do you know how hard it is to be consistently funny on Twitter? It’s almost a full-time job. Weinreb — whose been on the platform since 2017 — says he has a few tweets “in the chamber” but that he mostly tweets as soon as he thinks of something good.

“I sort of made it a goal of mine to be able to think of something funny on command,” he admits. “I don’t know if that’s possible though.”

Based on his treasure chest of comedic gold, it’s definitely possible.

Until you get the chance to catch the Royal West Academy alum on stage, enjoy this trove of the Montreal native completely nailing the whole “I’m funny on Twitter” thing.

Be sure to follow the comic as well for your daily dose of chuckles.

Enjoy, we always do:

If you never go to work, you’ll never work a day in your life — Harrison (@harriweinreb) May 12, 2022

Roger Federer is very competitive. His dad’s last name is just Feder — Harrison (@harriweinreb) November 8, 2020

Cooking show host: Now I need to wash my hands. I have some of my hands already washed over here — Harrison (@harriweinreb) January 18, 2021

you said the same thing about Alex Trebek https://t.co/ZyyqTs6oCs — Harrison (@harriweinreb) July 28, 2022

It sucks that you can’t put a fork in the microwave. How am I supposed to heat up my fork — Harrison (@harriweinreb) June 21, 2022

If I had a nickel for every time someone stole 5 cents from me, I’d have what is rightfully mine — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 5, 2022

This should be 2 books pic.twitter.com/2cxJ2QX1Cx — Harrison (@harriweinreb) August 13, 2022

Who cares if you’re locked out of your apartment. You were already locked out of almost every apartment anyway — Harrison (@harriweinreb) May 30, 2022

Flushing my dead goldfish down the toilet. I am kicking this addiction for good — Harrison (@harriweinreb) April 27, 2022

Captains shouldn’t have to go down with the ship. Someone less important, like a waiter should do that — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 5, 2022

Me: can I use the bathroom here? Bank teller (checking my balance): No — Harrison (@harriweinreb) June 20, 2022

Is that supposed to be me ? pic.twitter.com/xqj8zH7RhD — Harrison (@harriweinreb) August 13, 2022

Thinking about what sandwich to get pic.twitter.com/il4xR2tPg9 — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 12, 2022

I keep a picture of my boss in my wallet. He is the reason I have this money after all — Harrison (@harriweinreb) August 14, 2022

I feel like ‘Before You Die’ could easily be replaced with ‘When you visit Canada’ pic.twitter.com/0Hyay2NKaG — Harrison (@harriweinreb) June 22, 2022

I love my bodyguard. I would take a bullet for him — Harrison (@harriweinreb) August 16, 2021

I was actually supposed to be in the Word Trade Center on 9/11 but then I saw what happened and decided not to go — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 11, 2022

my schedule this semester pic.twitter.com/HHRAMswRiP — Harrison (@harriweinreb) September 9, 2019

All-you-can-eat ribs come from pigs with all-you-can-have ribs — Harrison (@harriweinreb) July 2, 2022