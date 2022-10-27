Adios October: 21 awesome things to do in Montreal for the last weekend of the month

If you’re on the hunt for things to do in Montreal this weekend, the city is capping off October with plenty of fun events.

There is the city’s regular slate of fun things and plenty of Halloween-themed options to keep you busy.

If you want to bust out your costume before Halloween Monday, a bunch of parties are lined up across the city (check out our party-centric list right here).

Otherwise, bid au revoir to October in style. Have at it, Montreal.

What: Gad Elmaleh is a Moroccan-French stand-up comedian and actor. He’ll be dishing out laughs at the Bell Centre this weekend.

When: Sunday, October 3

Time: 5 pm (doors), 6 pm (show)

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starting at $43, available online

What: The Arab World Festival of Montreal (Festival du Monde Arabe de Montreals, FMA) is a two-week event dedicated to the meeting of Arabic and Western culture through performance art, culture forum, and cinema.

When: October 29 to November 3

Time: Various times

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Various prices, specifics available online

What: Have you ever checked out a movie at the drive-in?

Because if you haven’t, you can for FREE this weekend. And if you have, you also can for FREE this weekend.

Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache — a smooth 40 kilometres outside of Montreal — is showing a few Halloween classic flicks on the big screen, the outdoor big screen, that is.

On October 28 (Friday), moviegoers can check out both The Exorcist (1973) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) for free.

When: October 28 to 30

Time: 2 pm to 9 pm

Where: Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache, 455 avenue Mathers, Saint-Eustache

Price: Free

What: Take a guided tour of the paranormal and dive into the spooky history of Old Montreal, Griffintown, and haunted pubs across downtown.

When: October 28 to 31

Time: 8 and 8:30 pm

Where: Downtown, Griffintown, Old Montreal

Price: $24.50

What: If you’re someone who enjoys getting scared silly during the spooky season, you might be brave enough to try Night of Terror. Currently in its inaugural year, this Laval haunted house is the biggest — and quite possibly the scariest — of its kind in Quebec.

This one-of-a-kind attraction features more than 15,000 square feet of terrifying space, which means there’s nowhere to hide. The Night of Terror experience will be unique since it is the result of close cooperation between Hard Kore Fabrication, a team with more than 10 years of experience in the field, and Escaparium, named the top escape room provider in Canada.

Where: Escaparium de Laval, 5545 Boulevard des Rossignols, Laval

Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm (6:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturdays)

When: October 28, 29, 30, 31

Price: Tickets start at $39.99

What: As seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Conan, DJ Demers delivers a smart and clever routine. He’ll land at the nest all weekend and his headlining shows will include local comics Wassim El-Mounzer, Heidi Floss, Jason Celin, Gabriel Omassi, and much more.

Where: The Comedy Nest

Time: 8 pm, Thursday; 8 pm and 10:30 pm, Friday & Saturday

When: October 27 to 29

Price: $6 to $12, Thursday; $10 to $17.50, Friday & Saturday, available online and on-site

What: How about some “Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive” this weekend, Montreal?

For Halloween fans who are more in the mood for groovin’ instead of ghoulin’, two roller disco costume parties are funkin’ their way to Montreal this weekend.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: 8355 Chem. Montview, Mont-Royal

Price: $18, available online

When: Sunday, October 30

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: Parc Vétéran (between Papineau and Maisonneuve)

Price: Free

What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.

It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.

When: Until February 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)

Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Price: $24

What: Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but part of Laval will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi has kicked off the Féerie des Lumières portion of its massive 25 million LED light show, specifically devoted to the Halloween season.

The new site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir

Price: $19.75 to $31.75, available online Foufounes Électriques – Emo Night What: Arguably Montreal’s best alternative bar will be hosting back-to-back Halloween parties this week. Foufs — the electric music venue and bar that has been open since 1983 — will be offering three floors and four bars on Friday for “HallowEmo Night” and a Stranger Things bash on Saturday. When: October 28 and 29

Time: 9 pm to 3 am

Where: 87 rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $11.43 Friday (available online), $7.24 Saturday (available online)

What: The biggest amusement park in Montreal goes big-time Halloween until the end of this weekend.

For thrills by day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing La Ronde’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows. There’s also a Pumpkin Party for kids

But be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever, and it’s probably wise to get kiddies home before then

The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp, and Demon’s Hell. The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.

When: From now until October 30

Time: Various times

Where: La Ronde

Price: All-day passes begin at $39.99

What: The Casino de Montréal says it has the biggest Halloween costume party in Montreal.

Admission is free, you just need a costume to join. Plus, the casino gives out prizes to the best dressed.

Heck, maybe you’ll even win a few treats at the slots!

When: October 28 and 29

Time: 7 pm

Where: Casino de Montréal

Price: Free admission

What: Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s dogs (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party.

DOGS DRESSED IN COSTUMES EVERYONE.

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 2 pm

Where: Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Price: Free admission

What: There’s no denying Montreal is gorgeous during the fall and the city’s Gardens of Light help to amplify its beauty 10-fold.

Espace pour la vie is celebrating its 30th year of the magical Gardens of Light and this time around, the venue is hosting Ode to the Moon, transforming the site’s Japanese Garden into a mesmerizing spot to soak up the fall’s natural colours and the event’s setup array of different lights and hues.

The First Nations Garden takes guests into the “seasons of life,” highlighting the spirits of our planet’s elements.

The Chinese Garden also shines bright with hundreds of lanterns telling the story of Pangu, a primordial figure known for separating heaven and Earth in Chinese mythology.

All in all, the one-stop venue offers three magical gardens that are oozing with photo opportunities and spectacular sights until the end of October. If it’s not yet on your must-do radar for the fall, you might want to make it so.

When: Every day until October 31

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $11 to $22

What: The timeless Notre Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: Every day until October 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm (varies per day)

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

What: When it comes to autumn dining, can you really do better than being surrounded by lush maple syrup forests in the Montreal area countryside?

Come on, a full stomach AND endless photo opportunities…

La Cuisine Privée has reopened its seasonal dining room, offering brunch and dinner service from Friday to Sunday during the autumn harvest seasons.

The bring-your-own wine restaurant is located inside a rustic chalet-style venue just outside the countryside town of Ormstown — just over an hour outside of Montreal.

When: Now until October 30

Time: Friday & Saturday, 5 to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 2 pm

Where: 3240 chemin Erskin, Hinchinbrooke

Price: $40 to $54

What: Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, and pumpkin picking, plus the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

When: Weekends until October 30

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique

Price: $10 to $15

What: This adult-only haunted house is not for the faint of heart.

It’s actually marketed as “immersive horror theatre” which means guests become part of the story.

It’s going to be a hard no here, but power to you if you have the stones…

When: October 28 to 30

Time: Various times

Where: 6945 avenue du Parc

Price: $66 to $120, available online

What: ‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in: The Unknown, Insomnium, The Cabin in the Woods, and Haunted Pirate Ship.

Of all the rooms, only The Unknown comes with an age warning and disclaimer. The experience has been described as “an escape room that turns into a nightmare.” It also holds the smallest guest capacity (two to four).

Find the Key has been internationally praised for its difficulty and originality on sites like Tripadvisor, World of Escapes, and Room Escape.

When: Every day in October

Time: Tuesday to Thursday, 4 pm to midnight; Friday to Saturday, 10 to 1 am; Sunday, 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken Street #101

Price: $20 to $25 per person

What: Several Montreal churches are hosting candlelight Halloween concerts at the end of the month.

Enjoy full bands and iconic Halloween-themed music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and songs from John Carpenter movies, all surrounded by candles.

When: October 30 & 31

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Salle Fenplast, Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleur, Cathedral Christ Church

Price: $30 to $50, available online